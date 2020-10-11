Barcenilla, Bersamina star as Philippines seize solo lead in Asian Nations chess tourney

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines relied on the heroics of Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla and International Master Paulo Bersamina as it swept all its first three games to seize the solo lead in the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup Saturday.

Barcenilla and Bersamina hurdled all their first three assignments on the second and third board, respectively, on 4-0 victories over Palestine and Syria and a 3-1 triumph over Thailand.

The Agila ng Pilipinas were actually tied with the Mongolians, Kazakhs and Iranians with six match points out of the possible six but the former had more actual game points of 11 compared to 10.5, 10.5 and 10 by the latter three.

GMs Mark Paragua and John Paul Gomez also contributed well by chipping in 2.5 points apiece on boards one and four.

In women’s play, Janelle Mae Frayna, Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Shania Mae Mendoza and Bernadette Galas all won their games to complete a 4-0 rout of United Arab Emirates to grab a share of the lead after the opening round.

After a trouble-free first two rounds, the Filipinos faced serious competition versus the Thais on all four boards but Barcenilla and Bersamina used their experience to scrape off wins over Tinnakrit Arununtapanich and Tupfah Khumnorkaew.

Paragua gave up a pawn early against FIDE Master Thanadon Kulpruenthanon while Gomez was quality down versus FM Poompong Wiwatanadate but the Filipinos escaped with draws to complete the hard earned win.

Men’s action will resume Friday while the women’s the next day.