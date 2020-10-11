NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
SMB's Austria sees 'tough challenge' in PBA Philippine Cup without Fajardo
Coach Leo Austria (center) with players Arwind Santos (L) and Daniel de Guzman
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 11, 2020 - 2:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen are looking for their sixth straight Philippine Cup title, this time in the PBA bubble amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But without six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo to aid them in their quest, Beermen coach Leo Austria sees a tougher challenge ahead.

"With June Mar, we're really confident but this time it will be a tough challenge for us," Austria said during the PBA's media availability at Quest Hotel in Pampanga.

"[But] the good thing with this players in our first game, the commitment is really there and everybody stepped up," he said.

The Beermen played in the PBA's first and last Philippine Cup game prior to the COVID-19 pandemic last March 8.

They defeated the Magnolia Hotshots, 94-78, despite already without Fajardo because of his injury.

Though competent in his players' skills even without the six-time MVP, Austria thinks Fajardo's absence still gives an edge to their opponents — especially in terms of their confidence.

"Without June Mar, it gives some confidence sa mga kalaban namin eh... that's the biggest problem," he said.

The Beermen continue their title defense and play their first game in the "bubble" on Tuesday, October 13, against Terrafirma Dyip, 6:45 p.m. at the Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga.

