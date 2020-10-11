NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Spoelstra lauds Butler for 'remarkable will to win' in Game 5
ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 9: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat Bends rests over the signage in exhaustion during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game Five of the NBA Finals on October 9, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Spoelstra lauds Butler for 'remarkable will to win' in Game 5
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 11, 2020 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat kept their title hopes alive against the much-favored Los Angeles Lakers in a cardiac 111-108 win in Game Five on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

And in that much-needed victory, Heat star Jimmy Butler played almost all 48 minutes — only logging less than a minute of rest in the bench.

His never-ending perseverance in the game, and his responsibility in putting the team on his back, drew high praise from head coach Erik Spoelstra.

"Jimmy... his will to win is remarkable. To do that in 47-plus minutes and take the challenge on the other end," Spoelstra said.

Butler finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, that helped the Heat withstand a 40-point performance from LeBron James.

"Every young player coming into this league should study footage on Jimmy Butler, the definition of a two-way player competing on both ends," Spoelstra added.

Butler scored two of the most important points in the game, a pair of free throws that put the Heat up, 109-108, in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Before he hit the charities, Butler was slumped over at the sidelines from exhaustion.

Spoelstra went on to say that Butler, in that moment, was an epitome of a champion.

"That's what it's all about. That's an image of a champion before you're a champion," Spoelstra said.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eala vows to strike back
By Dante Navarro | 14 hours ago
The morning after missing a dream French Open girls’ singles final stint, young Alex Eala vowed to come out better,...
Sports
fbfb
MVP rolls out 5G carpet for PBA
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
A year ago, PLDT-Smart set up a pilot plant in the New Clark City complex for its 5G network.
Sports
fbfb
Butler, Heat survive Lakers in Game 5 thriller
1 day ago
The Miami Heat lived to fight another day, winning Game Five of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers in cardiac fashion,...
Sports
fbfb
Blockbuster finale
14 hours ago
Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster French Open title showdown with Rafael Nadal after a dramatic five-set semifinal victory...
Sports
fbfb
Cignal, TV5 air PBA games live
October 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The country’s love for the game comes front and center this month as the PBA games return live via TV5, One Sports, and in high-definition via PBA Rush on Cignal TV.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
SMB's Austria sees 'tough challenge' in PBA Philippine Cup without Fajardo
By Luisa Morales | 7 minutes ago
Though competent in his players' skills even without the six-time MVP, Austria thinks Fajardo's absence still gives an edge...
Sports
fbfb
Major move: Pagdanganan grabs 5th spot with 2nd solid 65
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The Filipina rookie kept going big-time with her big shots and a big fighting heart, matching her blistering second round...
Sports
fbfb
PBA returns after lengthy COVID-19 break
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A double-header inside the PBA bubble in Clark City, Pampanga on Sunday evening will mark the league's first official game...
Sports
fbfb
Ealas slam PSC; deny claims of alleged financial help given to Alex
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission claimed they had given Alex Eala P3 million for travel expenses on top of P1.5 million for...
Sports
fbfb
Slaughter feels recharged, ready to go
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
A “recharged” Greg Slaughter said he’s ready to meet with Barangay Ginebra management to explore his possible...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with