Spoelstra lauds Butler for 'remarkable will to win' in Game 5

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat kept their title hopes alive against the much-favored Los Angeles Lakers in a cardiac 111-108 win in Game Five on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

And in that much-needed victory, Heat star Jimmy Butler played almost all 48 minutes — only logging less than a minute of rest in the bench.

His never-ending perseverance in the game, and his responsibility in putting the team on his back, drew high praise from head coach Erik Spoelstra.

"Jimmy... his will to win is remarkable. To do that in 47-plus minutes and take the challenge on the other end," Spoelstra said.

Butler finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, that helped the Heat withstand a 40-point performance from LeBron James.

"Every young player coming into this league should study footage on Jimmy Butler, the definition of a two-way player competing on both ends," Spoelstra added.

Butler scored two of the most important points in the game, a pair of free throws that put the Heat up, 109-108, in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Before he hit the charities, Butler was slumped over at the sidelines from exhaustion.

Spoelstra went on to say that Butler, in that moment, was an epitome of a champion.

"That's what it's all about. That's an image of a champion before you're a champion," Spoelstra said.