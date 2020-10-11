PBA returns after lengthy COVID-19 break

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is finally back in action.

A double-header inside the PBA bubble in Clark City, Pampanga on Sunday evening will mark the league's first official game after more than seven months of hiatus.

The PBA played it's first game for the 45th Season back on March 8.



It's finally back today, October 11, after SEVEN months and THREE days.



What a day, not only for Philippine basketball but for the entire Philippine sports as a whole.@PhilippineStar pic.twitter.com/qxfd6O2F2T — John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) October 11, 2020

Ushering in the PBA's 45th season restart is a game between the TNT Tropang Giga and the Alaska Aces in the first game at 4:00 p.m..

This will be followed by a clash between the NLEX Road Warriors and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel at 6:45 p.m..

Starting Sunday, the PBA is set to host double-headers every day during the elimination round before shifting to its usual Wednesday-Friday-Sunday schedule in the postseason.

The PBA played its last game last March 8 between the six-peat chasing San Miguel Beermen and the Magnolia Hotshots.

Asia's first basketball league is set to finish the Philippine Cup in the PBA "bubble" in Pampanga until early December.

Games are set to be played at the Angeles University Foundation Gym while they stay at the Quest Hotel nearby.