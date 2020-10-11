NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
PBA returns after lengthy COVID-19 break
Willie Marcial
PBA images
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 11, 2020 - 10:27am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is finally back in action.

A double-header inside the PBA bubble in Clark City, Pampanga on Sunday evening will mark the league's first official game after more than seven months of hiatus.

Ushering in the PBA's 45th season restart is a game between the TNT Tropang Giga and the Alaska Aces in the first game at 4:00 p.m..

This will be followed by a clash between the NLEX Road Warriors and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel at 6:45 p.m..

Starting Sunday, the PBA is set to host double-headers every day during the elimination round before shifting to its usual Wednesday-Friday-Sunday schedule in the postseason.

The PBA played its last game last March 8 between the six-peat chasing San Miguel Beermen and the Magnolia Hotshots.

Asia's first basketball league is set to finish the Philippine Cup in the PBA "bubble" in Pampanga until early December.

Games are set to be played at the Angeles University Foundation Gym while they stay at the Quest Hotel nearby.

