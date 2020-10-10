Bianca bombs away with solid 65, barges into Top 24

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Bianca Pagdanganan
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - October 10, 2020 - 12:32pm

MANILA, Philippines – Facing elimination in her first Major test, Bianca Pagdanganan passed it with flying colors behind a performance that perhaps merited not just a second look but also a total focus from the best of the rest.

The gutsy Filipina rode on a scorching backside charge of four birdies in blustery conditions and finished with a bogey-free five-under 65, bouncing back strong from the brink of ouster after a 77 to joint 24th halfway through the KPMA Women’s PGA Championship in Newport Square, Pennsylvania Friday.

She remained six strokes off new leader Sei Young Kim of South Korea but the way she fashioned out that blistering rally in tough conditions on a course that punishes even the slightest of mistakes spoke well of the caliber and character of a player just into her fifth tournament on the world’s biggest golf stage.

“I just thought a little less,” Pagdanganan told The STAR. “I wasn’t as mechanical (as in the first round) and just trusted my swing and where I wanted to hit my shots.”

Indeed, a horrendous opening seven-over card in the Majors could be enough to shatter a rookie campaigner’s confidence. But the ICTSI-backed ace showed she’s made of sterner stuff, producing that mind-boggling round that earned her not just a spot in the weekend play but also a crack at the championship.

“I just try to play my game and not force anything. My putting was good and saved a lot of pars,” said Pagdanganan.

She actually hardly moved up in the standings despite a one-under frontside game off an 18-foot birdie putt on No. 3. But after she birdied No. 11 from four feet and added another on the par-3 14th from 10 feet, she banked on her power again to birdie the par-5 16th from two feet off a 45-foot eagle bid then capped her brilliant, bogey-free round with another 10-foot birdie on the par-3 17th.

“Overall, everything seemed to work out well,” she added.

It sure did.

That 12-shot turnaround proved to be the best in a day of changing fortunes and it was one of the only three five-under cards churned out at the wind-raked par-70 Aronimink Golf Club layout, the two others posted by Kim and American Jennifer Kupcho, who seized the 1-2 spots in the $4.3 million event.

From below the cutoff line at tied 113rd after 18 holes, the 22-year-old Pagdanganan now found herself in the Top 24 at 142, still too far behind Kim’s 136 but good enough to be in the mix of a leaderboard littered with fancied names and a number of rising stars with 36 holes to play in one of LPGA Tour’s major championships.

The circuit’s driving leader, who failed to get going despite blasting a 291-yard norm off the tee in the opener, toned down with her power and settled for a 267-yard clip, still not solid enough to improve on her 7-of-14 stint off the mound Thursday. But she came through with superb iron play and missed just four greens after hitting just nine in the first round then finished with 28 putts, four better than the previous day.

Pagdanganan’s big rebound likewise kept her pro stint perfect in terms of making the cut as she made it to the final two rounds for the fifth straight event, this time looking good and ready to better her best tied 28th finish in the LPGA Drive On Championship in Ohio last July.

Kim, meanwhile, highlighted her own version of a 65 with five birdies in the last six holes as she wrested control with Kupcho, who also shot a solid 32-33 card, right behind at 137, the same output put in by Swede Anna Nordqvist, who fired a 68, and Daniella Kang of the US and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, who both shot 69s.

Dottie Ardina, however, failed to recover from an opening 76 with a 77 for a 153 and missed the cut pegged at 146.

Over in Japan, stormy weather forced the cancellation of the second round of the Stanley Ladies Golf Saturday, reducing the event to 36 holes with money leader Yuka Saso four behind a bunch of leaders with an opening 75 at the Tomei Country Club in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Na-Ri Lee, Mayu Hamada, Hina Arakaki, Naruha Miyata, Miyu Yamashita, Saki Asai and Miyu Shinkai all shot 71s to take charge with Player of the Year frontrunner Sakura Koiwai and five others a stroke behind with 72s.

Korean Au-Reum Hwang, who ruled this event reduced to 27 holes also due to adverse weather conditions last year, carded a 73 for joint 14th.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN GOLF
Philstar
