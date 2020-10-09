NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
PBA 'bubble' awaits entry of top exec Marcial
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 5:37pm

CLARK, Pampanga – PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial is entering the bubble Saturday to complete the league’s 350-man delegation and set the stage for the much-awaited 2020 Philippine Cup restart here.

“We’re green and go,” Marcial told The STAR, beaming that the Asia’s oldest pro-league is all set in action comeback after a seven-month hiatus due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcial, the driving force at the helm of this historic PBA restart in a bubble setting, will be the last man to go inside the bubble at the Quest Hotel in Mimosa Leisure Estate, where the entire PBA entourage still stay until December.

His entry will cut the official countdown to just one day before the resumption of the 45th Season this Sunday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym, which will serve as the single-site venue of the games for the two-month All-Filipino tilt.

The PBA return also signals the comeback of fans longing for sort of normalcy, inspiration and hope in the middle of the pandemic, paving way for the set-up of LED screens inside the AUF Gym.

The LED screens around the arena will house virtual fans raring to cheer from their homes as no visitors and spectators will be allowed inside the bubble as part of the government-approved protocols.

Four teams plunge back right away this Sunday starting with the 4 p.m. tussle between TNT and Alaska followed by a 6:45 p.m. collision of Ginebra and NLEX.

PBA WILLIE MARCIAL
Philstar
