Plucky Eala eyes final vs French foe

MANILA, Philippines – Two wins away from a dream record feat in a junior Grand Slam, Alex Eala isn’t just focusing on the tough task at hand —an intriguing duel with a local bet for a crack at the French Open girls’ singles diadem.

The 15-year-old wonder is also fixing her sights on her countrymen who are confronting tougher challenges back home amid the global health crisis.

“I’m super happy to be headed to the Roland Garros 2020 semifinals,” she said on an FB post following her 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinal triumph over Czech Linda Noskova Thursday.

“Sharing this win with all of you, especially those who need personal wins in your life,” added the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar.

It was such a touching, inspiring note from a young lass facing probably her toughest test in a young tennis career and the second-seeded Eala will have the whole country at her back when she slugs it out with third-ranked Elsa Jacquemot in the semifinal round on Court 14 Friday.

Eala atoned for a late meltdown in the opening set by dominating the next two frames, fashioning out the one-hour, 59-minute victory that matched Felix Barrientos’ semis feat in the Wimbledon boys’ singles in 1985.

But she will have her hands full against Jacquemot, who fended off Belarussian Kristina Dmitruk, 6-4, 6-4, in their side of the quarters faceoff, sealing a duel of the fancied bets following the ouster of No. 1 Victoria Kasintseva of Angorra in the second round.

Disputing the other final berth are Kasintseva tormentor Alina Charaeva and Polina Kudermetova in a clash of Russian aces. Charaeva overwhelmed German Alexandra Vecic, 6-2, 6-3, while Kudermetova held off local ace Oceane Babel, 6-3, 7-5.

Eala had earlier made history by winning the Australian Open doubles diadem with Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho last January but the global health crisis forced the cancellation of the next two juniors Slam events, the Wimbledon and the US Open.

But she kept on honing her skills and building her confidence during the long break, which she has put on display the past two weeks, netting her victories over Natalia Szabanin of Hungary, 6-4, 6-1; German Mara Guth, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4; and Spain’s Levre Romero Gormaz, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Against the power-hitting Noskova, Eala squandered three set points in the 10th game of the opening set, enabling the former to escape with the victory. But Eala came out smoking in the next, breaking Noskova in the first game then holding serve and breaking her rival again to go 3-0 up.

Noskova, who produced five aces, including three in the opener, broke back in the fourth game and held serve to pull within but the Pinay ace recovered her form and held serve then broke again before the duo traded breaks to pave the way for the decider.

Just when Noskova thought she had checked Eala’s game with a shutout service break in the third set, the latter returned the favor via the same fashion and stayed in control from there, breaking her rival in the fourth and eighth games while holding serve twice to complete the come-from-behind victory and closer to a milestone Slam finish.