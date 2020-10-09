NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Pinay golfers falter in Japan, US stints
Yuka Saso, Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan
File
Pinay golfers falter in Japan, US stints
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 3:45pm

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso stumbled at the finish and limped with a three-over 75 but trailed a big bunch of leaders by just four strokes at the start of the Stanley Ladies Golf Tournament in Susuno City, Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan Friday.

Na-Ri birdied two of the last 11 holes to turn a one-over par card into a one-under 71 that proved enough to shove her into the lead with six others as the rest struggled at the rolling, challenging Tomei Country Club course in the foothills of Mt. Fuji.

Over in the US, Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan fumbled in windy conditions and finished with 76 and 77, respectively, to fall way below the Top 80-plus ties cutoff line in the $4.3 million KPMG Women’s PGA Championship paced by American Brittany Lincicome and Malaysian Kelly Tan, in Pennsylvania Thursday.

Saso, out to snap a string of mediocre finishes after scoring back-to-back victories at NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies last August, jumped the gun early on fancied rivals Ai Suzuki and Erika Hara in one of the featured flights in the Y100 million event with a birdie on No. 5.

But the ICTSI-backed ace hobbled in the face of the daunting tests at the 6572-yard layout, bogeying Nos. 6, 8 and 9. She missed a couple of birdie chances at the back but finally hit another birdie on No. 14, only to drop strokes on Nos. 15 and 17 for a 38-37 card.

That sent the JLPGA money race leader tumbling to joint 31st although Hara, winner of the Japan Women’s Open two weeks ago, and Suzuki, a 16-time circuit champion, fared worse with 76 and 78, respectively.

Lee, who dished out top 5 finishes in JLPGA’s first two majors, made two bogeys against a birdie in the first five holes but gunned down birdies on Nos. 8 and 13 to gain a share of the lead at 71 with Mayu Hamada, Hina Arakaki, Naruha Miyata, Miyu Yamashita, Saki Asai and Miyu Shinkai, one shot ahead of Player of the Year frontrunner Sakura Koiwai and five others.

Koiwai, the Golf5 Ladies champion who surged past Saso in the Mercedes ranking with a runner-up finish in Japan Open, actually threatened to dominate the opener with three birdies in the first eight holes. But she lost control and sputtered at the back, making three bogeys for a 33-39 round.

Other even par scorers were Sumika Nakasone, Lala Anai, Teresa Lu, Seonwoo Bae and Mone Inami.

In the LPGA, Ardina found the 6831-yard Aronimink Golf Club layout too long and too daunting, bogeying four of the first nine holes before dropping two strokes on the par-4 No. 10. She bogeyed the par-13 but recovered the stroke with a birdie on the par-5 No. 15 for a 39-37 card that dropped her joint 103rd.

She missed six fairways and went out of regulation 12 times, including three bunker visits that all led to bogeys, although she finished with 28 putts.

Lincicome and Tan carded identical 69s to post a one-stroke lead over Cydney Clanton and Danielle Kang of the US, Aussie Lydia Ko, Swede Linnea Strom, Carlota Ciganda of Spain, and Mexico’s Gaby Lopez.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN DOTTIE ARDINA GOLF YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eala at pace to clinch World No. 1 in ITF Juniors Rankings
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The 15-year-old, who became the first Filipino to reach a Grand Slam singles semifinals in 35 years since Felix Barrientos...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers eye 17th NBA crown while Heat remain defiant
5 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers can complete the franchise's return to the pinnacle of basketball here as they look to seal a record-equaling...
Sports
fbfb
On board in the bubble
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The PBA season restart will get underway at the Angeles University Foundation gym on Sunday with nearly every player accounted for in the Clark bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos continues path to No. 1 ranking with 13th karate gold
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The 30-year-old delos Santos outperformed Switzerland’s Matias Moreno-Domont, 25.26-24.6, to add another mint to his...
Sports
fbfb
NBA 2K League to adopt new tryout format in 4th season
By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Called the "NBA 2K League Draft Prospect" series, the new process will involve more than 35 Pro-Am tournaments hosted by 2K...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Plucky Eala eyes final vs French foe
By Dante Navarro | 59 minutes ago
The 15-year-old wonder is also fixing her sights on her countrymen who are confronting tougher challenges back home amid the...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Football League returns on October 24
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After months of delaying their fourth season, the PFL is set to kick off in a "bubble" format on October 24 amid the novel...
Sports
fbfb
Suns' Monty Williams: Sotto, Green could pave NBA path for Filipino cagers
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The first-year head coach, who led the Suns to a perfect 7-0 outing in the NBA bubble, believes that Sotto's accomplishment,...
Sports
fbfb
Heat, Spoelstra keep competitive edge ahead of do-or-die game vs Lakers
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Still missing the services of top scorer Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler and the Heat will need to work extra hard to stay alive...
Sports
fbfb
Fired-up Eala ousts Czech foe, barges into French Open juniors semis
By Dante Navarro | 16 hours ago
World No. 4 Alex Eala moved two victories away from a dream and record finish in a junior Grand Slam, foiling Czech Linda...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with