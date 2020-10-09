NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Philippine Football League returns on October 24
Stallion Laguna FC head coach Ernie Nierras conducting socially distant training at the Philippine Football Federation National Training in Carmona, Cavite -- where the Philippine Football League is set to hold its "bubble" season
PFL/Twitter
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 2:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine football is back with the return of the Philippine Football League in full swing.

After months of delaying their fourth season, the PFL is set to kick off in a "bubble" format on October 24 amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The PFL "bubble", which will be held at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite, is only awaiting the go signal from the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Once the IATF gives the green light, it’s all systems go.

PFL Commissioner Coco Torre had already met with the football clubs to discuss the season and the setup of the bubble.

Torre announced that the competition format for the season will be a single-round robin format between the six teams of the PFL.

The top four teams emerging after the round robin will advance to the Finals Series.

During the PFL season, all PFL clubs and match officials will be staying at Seda Nuvali in Santa Rosa, Laguna for the duration of the tournament and will only be allowed to leave the premises for training and matches in Carmona.

Should things go according to plan, the new PFL season will be ushered in with a duel between the Azkals Development Team and Mendiola FC.

This will be followed by a clash between Stallion Laguna and Kaya-FC later that day.

Revamped United City FC (formerly Ceres Negros FC) will face off with newcomers Maharlika Manila FC the next day.

Due to the health crisis, no fans will be present during the games. But the PFL is reportedly closing in on a deal that will allow fans to watch the matches live online. 

