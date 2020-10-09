NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Delos Santos continues path to No. 1 ranking with 13th karate gold
Fatima A-Isha Hamsain (left), delos Santos (center) and Julia Marcos (right)
Released
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — James “OJ” delos Santos moved a few steps closer to being World No. 1 in online karate after he captured his 13th gold medal in the Okinawa E-Tournament World Series Thursday.

The 30-year-old delos Santos outperformed Switzerland’s Matias Moreno-Domont, 25.26-24.6, to add another mint to his growing collection while pushing him nearer Eduardo Garcia of Portugal, ranked No. 1 in the world online rankings who skipped this meet.

“I’m getting closer to No. 1, just a little more and we’re almost there,” said delos Santos, who trails Garcia, 8,110-8,575, as of last week’s world rankings.

Along the way, the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist beat the United States’ Alfredo Bustamante, 24.3-24, South Africa’s Silio Cerine-Biagioni, 24.92-23.98, and Slovenia’s Nejc Strenisa, 25.8-24.72.
Delos Santos, meanwhile, will be gunning for a 14th mint as he had already advanced to the semifinal of the 1st Euro Grand Prix E-Tournament.

The feat was made more meaningful after delos Santos’ students, Julia Ian Marcos and Fatima A-Isha Hamsain, also brought home medals.

Marcos took a gold in the female U21 category and a silver in the seniors division while Hamsain bagged a silver in the female U15 section.

Philstar
