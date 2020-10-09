NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Heat, Spoelstra keep competitive edge ahead of do-or-die game vs Lakers
Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat celebrates after winning Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs on September 26, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
Heat, Spoelstra keep competitive edge ahead of do-or-die game vs Lakers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat have their backs against the wall in the NBA Finals, facing elimination against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Five on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

But head coach Erik Spoelstra remains unbothered of their current standing, believing his players are still in it.

"I know the character of our group, and we are still very much committed to what our purpose is and look forward to the competition tomorrow," Spoelstra said during the Miami's practice on Thursday (Friday in Manila).

"Whatever the storylines that are out there, we don't care," he added.

Spoelstra said that the Heat have worked their way to where they are now and, though believed as tremendous underdogs, deserve to be there.

"Our guys are the ones out there. Everybody else is basically on their comfortable couches spectating this one," Spoestra said.

"Our guys are the ones that are in the arena, and that's right where they are meant to be," he added.

Still missing the services of top scorer Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler and the Heat will need to work extra hard to stay alive against the equally determined Lakers.

But Spoelstra believes they still have what it takes.

"Our guys don't need stabilization. We don't need a character test. We don't need a competitive temparature. We all know where are guys are... We are trying to compete for a title. That has not changed," he said.

Game Five will tip off at 9 a.m..

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eala at pace to clinch World No. 1 in ITF Juniors Rankings
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 15-year-old, who became the first Filipino to reach a Grand Slam singles semifinals in 35 years since Felix Barrientos...
Sports
fbfb
On board in the bubble
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The PBA season restart will get underway at the Angeles University Foundation gym on Sunday with nearly every player accounted for in the Clark bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-UST point guard, Ayo protege to take over Tigers as coaches
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Former Aldin Ayo deputy Jinino Manansala is set to take over the coaching reins of Santo Tomas basketball program in the aftermath...
Sports
fbfb
NBA 2K League to adopt new tryout format in 4th season
By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Called the "NBA 2K League Draft Prospect" series, the new process will involve more than 35 Pro-Am tournaments hosted by 2K...
Sports
fbfb
Jack Animam now in Taiwan for stint as import
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women and NU Lady Bulldogs standout Jack Animam on Thursday finally arrived in Taiwan for her upcoming University...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Lakers eye 17th NBA crown while Heat remain defiant
49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers can complete the franchise's return to the pinnacle of basketball here as they look to seal a record-equaling...
Sports
fbfb
Fired-up Eala ousts Czech foe, barges into French Open juniors semis
By Dante Navarro | 12 hours ago
World No. 4 Alex Eala moved two victories away from a dream and record finish in a junior Grand Slam, foiling Czech Linda...
Sports
fbfb
PBA ironman to miss opener?
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra’s LA Tenorio may sit out Sunday’s opening night match against NLEX in the PBA Philippine Cup...
Sports
fbfb
Focus on Saso, Suzuki, Hara as Stanley Ladies unwraps
By Dante Navarro | 12 hours ago
Yuka Saso finally gets the chance to slug it out with multi-titled Ai Suzuki in an engaging duel spiced up by newly crowned...
Sports
fbfb
No derailing POC polls
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
It will take a constitutional amendment to set aside the Philippine Olympic Committee elections on Nov. 27 and POC president...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with