Heat, Spoelstra keep competitive edge ahead of do-or-die game vs Lakers

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat have their backs against the wall in the NBA Finals, facing elimination against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Five on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

But head coach Erik Spoelstra remains unbothered of their current standing, believing his players are still in it.

"I know the character of our group, and we are still very much committed to what our purpose is and look forward to the competition tomorrow," Spoelstra said during the Miami's practice on Thursday (Friday in Manila).

"Whatever the storylines that are out there, we don't care," he added.

Spoelstra said that the Heat have worked their way to where they are now and, though believed as tremendous underdogs, deserve to be there.

"Our guys are the ones out there. Everybody else is basically on their comfortable couches spectating this one," Spoestra said.

"Our guys are the ones that are in the arena, and that's right where they are meant to be," he added.

Still missing the services of top scorer Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler and the Heat will need to work extra hard to stay alive against the equally determined Lakers.

But Spoelstra believes they still have what it takes.

"Our guys don't need stabilization. We don't need a character test. We don't need a competitive temparature. We all know where are guys are... We are trying to compete for a title. That has not changed," he said.

Game Five will tip off at 9 a.m..