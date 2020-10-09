NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Eala at pace to clinch World No. 1 in ITF Juniors Rankings
Alex Eala
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 9:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is well on her way to clinch a new career-high ITF Juniors World Ranking following her outstanding performance in the French Open.

The 15-year-old, who became the first Filipino to reach a Grand Slam singles semifinals in 35 years since Felix Barrientos did in the 1985 Wimbledon juniors tournament, will most likely move up at least two places in the rankings from her World No. 4 place.

This due to previous World No. 2 Diane Parry (1967.5 points) and World No. 3 Daria Snigur (1930 points) opting to skip this year's tournament.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Victoria Kasintseva (1971.25 points prior to French Open) was ousted of both the singles and doubles tournament of the French Open juniors in the second round.

If Eala (1718.75 prior to French Open) continues her pace and moves into the her first singles' finals, the Filipina may even overtake Kasintseva for the top spot.

She is already assured of an additional 490 points because of her semifinals stint.

Should Eala be able to clinch the No. 1 ranking, she will be the Philippines' second juniors' world number one since Manny Tolentino.

Eala will fight for a place in the Finals Friday evening against home bet Elsa Jacquemot.

