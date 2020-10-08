Ex-UST point guard, Ayo protege to take over Tigers as coaches

MANILA, Philippines – Former Aldin Ayo deputy Jinino Manansala is set to take over the coaching reins of Santo Tomas basketball program in the aftermath of the Sorsogon controversy.

Multiple reports cited Manansala as the top choice for the vacant position though it would be on an interim basis only pending the result of Ayo’s appeal to reconsider the indefinite ban sanctioned by the UAAP Board of Trustees.

The appeal has been reportedly endorsed by Santo Tomas before the powerful UAAP board following the Sorsogon PNP’s findings last week that cleared Ayo from any violation in accordance with quarantine protocols during the pandemic.

Other Ayo's former assistant McJour Luib is also reportedly bound to handle the Tiger Cubs.

Manansala and Luib followed Ayo in quitting their coaching posts last month amid several inquiries on Sorsogon basketball training allegations that was later on debunked by local government.

Manansala was a former Growling Tiger under late coach Aric Del Rosario before ascending as coach of NAASCU powerhouse St. Clare while Luib played under Ayo in Letran before becoming his assistant in La Salle since.

This possible appointment would end Santo Tomas month-long coaching hunt that lured other bona fide Thomasian candidates like Siot Tanquincen, Chris Cantonjos, Estong Ballesteros, Ed Cordero, Gilbert Lao and Aries Dimaunahan with Chris Gavina and Sean Chambers.

Santo Tomas basketball, however, will be a work in progress from the ground up after the exodus of eight players led by CJ Cansino, Mark Nonoy and Rhenz Abando, who all served key roles in their runner-up finish last season.