CEU Scorpions name new head coach
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 2:28pm

MANILA, Philippines – Longtime deputy Chico Manabat has been named as the newest head coach of CEU Scorpions, inheriting a promising squad coming off a banner campaign last year.

Manabat, husband of volleyball star Dindin Santiago, will take over from his pal Jeff Napa who momentarily assumed the post following the transfer of Derrick Pumaren to La Salle.

"Syempre natuwa ako kasi big bro ko siya e. Sabi niya sa akin, 'It's time na lumabas ka sa pagiging Robin mo. Ni-recommend kita sa mga bosses ng CEU.' Natuwa naman ako na tinanggap ako ng mga boss sa CEU. Syempre bata pa ako sa situation na ganito, pero matanda na ko sa mga pinagdaanan namin ni coach Jeff," he said.

"Yung opportunity na binigay sa akin ni coach Jeff, Boss JJ (Yap), at Boss Jepet (Plaza), yun ang nagiging motivation ko ngayon. Yung pressure nandyan na yan. Na-train na rin naman ako ni Jeff. Sabi nga niya, hiwalay na si Batman and Robin. Kailangan ng magsarili ni Robin.”

The 41-year-old tactician will embark on his first seniors head coaching job after serving as Napa’s regular assistant over the years both in the NU Bullpups in the UAAP and Letran Knights in the NCAA.

He also steered the ship as the chief tactician for the Bullpups once in 2016, when they finished runner-up to FEU-Diliman.

Manabat will be up for a daunting challenge in leading the Scorpions, who just came off a runner-up finish in the PBA D-League last year behind Cignal-Ateneo.

CEU also swept the National Capital Region Athletic Association (NCRAA) and had a Final Four finish in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) under Pumaren’s watch last season before the pandemic paralyzed most sporting events this year.

