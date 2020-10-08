Focus on Saso, Suzuki, Hara as Stanley Ladies unwraps

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso finally gets the chance to slug it out with multi-titled Ai Suzuki in an engaging duel spiced up by newly crowned major winner Erika Hara as the Stanley Ladies Golf fires off Friday at the Tomei Country Club in Susuno City, Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan.

Expect nothing but an explosive start not only from the featured threesome but also from the rest of the stellar 108-player field, the Y100-million event being a 54-hole tournament where early control could give one the proverbial momentum and confidence.

Saso, winner of two of the first seven events in the pandemic-shortened JLPGA circuit, and Suzuki, who racked up seven victories last year but remained winless this season, finished tied at 14th in the Japan Women’s Open with the duo never really had the chance to face each other — either one is enjoying top form and the other struggling with her game and vice versa.

That makes their 8:50 a.m. clash a face-off to watch with Hara, fresh from her runaway win in Japan Open, guaranteeing a thriller of an encounter at hilly layout in the foothills of Mt. Fuji with undulating surface, requiring power, precision and mental toughness from the bidders.

Saso, for one, is raring to check a mini-slump following back-to-back victories at NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies.

LPGA Tour veteran Momoko Ueda, sixth placer in this year’s British Women’s Open, hopes to sustain her strong joint third finish in Japan Open as she slugs it out with major winner Saki Nagamine and Player of the Year frontrunner Sakura Koiwai at 8:40 a.m.



A shootout is also expected in the 9 a.m. group that features Descante Ladies champion Ayaka Furue, Earth Mondahmin Cup titlist Ayaka Watanabe and Huang Arun of South Korea, who ruled this event reduced to a 27-hole tournament due to bad weather last year.

Over in the US, Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan launch their major bids in LPGA Tour’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which features the world’s best, including past winners Hannah Green, Sung Hyun Park, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson, Cristie Kerr and Anna Nordqvist.

Other major winners in the $4.3 million event which starts Thursday (Friday in Manila) in Newport Square, Pennsyilvania, are Mirim Lee, Pernilla Lindberg, Lydia Ko, Brittany Lincicome, Ariya Jutanugard, Brittany Lang, In Gee Chun, Angela Stanford, Sophia Popov, Hinako Shibuno and Georgia Hall.

Ardina, out to better her tied for 64th showing in the British Open, drew a 7:21 a.m. start with Korean Chella Choi and Haley Moore of the US on No. 1 of the Aronimink Golf Club.

The rookie Pagdanganan, meanwhile, hopes to settled down early and make the most of her first major stint against Aussie Katherine Kirk and Cydney Clanton of the US at the backside of the 6831-yard layout.