Alex Eala
Eala reaches quarterfinals in French Open girls' singles
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 9:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is through to the quarterfinals of the French Open girls' singles tournament after winning her third round matchup on Wednesday.

In a match that lasted for an hour and 48 minutes, Eala bested Spain's Leyre Romero Gomaz in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

It was another strong start for Eala, finishing off Romero Gormaz in the opening set in just 29 minutes.

But the Spanish tennister was able to bounce back well taking the first three games in the second set.

Romero Gomaz even took a dominant 5-1 lead over the 15-year-old.

Eala was able to mount a comeback and trim her opponent's lead to just a single game, 4-5.

But the Spanish player was able to hold her serve to win the set.

Determined to push through to the next round, Eala took over in the deciding third set and won the first four games.

While Romero broke Eala in the fifth game to put herself on the board in the third, Eala won two more games straight to clinch the win.

Eala will face Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

This will be Eala's first quarterfinals match in the singles' category.

