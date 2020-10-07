NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Irish Magno to hold inaugural boxing clinic in Iloilo
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 3:32pm

MANILA, Philippines – Olympic qualifier Irish Magno launches her first boxing clinic this Saturday in Janiuay, Iloilo as part of her vision to further promote the sport among homegrown prospects particularly the female hopefuls.

The flyweight ace will share her experience and knowledge on ‘Basic Boxing Lessons’ starting at 8 a.m. at the Fitstart Gym with aspiring boxers in her hometown who could be the next pride of the country in international ring soon.

“It’s been one of my dreams to teach and serve inspiration to boxing aspirants especially to women. I want them to know that boxing is not only for men. Women can also box and fight,", Magno told The STAR.

It’s only the first clinic for the 29-year-old fighter but expect for more sessions to be in the works while she’s in the middle of her Iloilo training camp after limited movements in Baguio and Pasig City the past months due to the pandemic.

“I want to introduce boxing here so in the future, we get to see more Iloilo boxers succeed and be recognized worldwide,” she added.

With the Summer Games fast approaching, Magno is steady in her camp with gym training in the morning and online program session under national team coach Boy Velasco and Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) in the afternoon.

She’s one of the four Filipino Olympic qualifiers so far with pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo and fellow boxer Eumir Marcial.

