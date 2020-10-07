COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Bianca Pagdanganan
Released
Pagdanganan ready to seize Major moment
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Majors could be too daunting a task even for seasoned LPGA Tour campaigners. But rookie Bianca Pagdanganan is taking her first major test in stride, not so much to ease the pressure but more so to be able to stay focused on the arduous mission.

“Major or not, I like to have the same level of focus whenever I prepare for an event. I always give it a lot of importance,” said Pagdanganan, wary but thrilled of the rare chance to slug it out with the world’s best on a long course that could suit her game to a tee.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship unwraps Thursday (Friday in Manila) at the Aronimink Golf Club n Newtown Square in Pennsylvania with the 22-year-old driving leader drawing a rather late start at 1:18 p.m. at the backside of par-72 layout with American Cydney Clanton and Aussie Katherine Kirk, who have a combined 20-year experience on the world’s premier circuit.

The power hitter actually heads to the premier championship coming off a long rest after failing to secure a spot in last week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey. She last saw action in the Portland Classic last month where she tied for 64th.

“Sometimes it’s nice to take a bit of a break and just reset after a tournament,” she said. “I had time to rest and polish some parts of my game that needed work.”

That includes sharpening her short irons, which according to former Univ. of Arizona coach Laura Ianello, are key to a successful LPGA campaign.

“Bianca is eventually going to make a ton of money on the LPGA once she can dial in those numbers with her short irons,” said Ianello in a recent interview with Golfweek.

“I actually went to Ping and got my wedges checked,” said Pagdanganan. “I just worked on getting dialed in with my numbers.”

During the break, she went to the range, blasting those bombs that reach as far as LPGA best 287 yards.

She also spent long hours to refine her short game and putting then played a couple of rounds at the 6807-yard Aronimink layout.

“I've played two practice rounds. This course plays longer compared to the past few tournaments I've played,” said the 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist, whose best finish in four tournaments was tied for 28th in her LPGA debut in the Drive On Championship in Ohio last July.

“I guess it’s really cool to be No. 1 in driving but I don't really know what to say about it,” she said. “I don't really put that much thinking into it.”
Her mindset and focus are on the task at hand, not just to come out with a good, impressive result but also to seize the moment playing on the world stage with the best and the brightest.

“I'm just really excited for my first major and I want to enjoy this experience. I play my best when I have fun on the course,” she added.

