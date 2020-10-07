COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Heatâ€™s Spoelstra unperturbed despite 1-3 deficit vs Lakers
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on during Game One of the NBA Finals on September 30, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.
ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Heat’s Spoelstra unperturbed despite 1-3 deficit vs Lakers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 2:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra isn't panicking despite his team going down 1-3 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Though a much more competitive game, Spoelstra's squad was unable to tie the series in a pivotal Game Four.

But the two-time NBA Champion coach is just taking things one game at a time.

"Our guys love competition and love the challenge. We are here for a purpose. We never expected this to be easy," Spoelstra said after the game.

"We'll just rest and recover tomorrow," he added.

Seen as immense underdogs against the superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who have steered the Lakers to a fairly easy playoff run, Spoelstra still believes in the skills of his team.

For him, it's just back to the drawing board and coming out better in the next game.

"Recalibrate, get back to work on Thursday (Friday, Manila). I know our group's going to be ready," he said.

The Heat will attempt to stay alive against the Lakers in Game Five on Friday (Saturday, Manila).

And while coming back from a 1-3 deficit in the Finals has been done before, it will take everything out of Spoelstra's group to make it happen.

Can the Miami Heat make the improbable possible in the NBA bubble? Or will LeBron James walk off with his fourth ring with the Los Angeles Lakers?

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Storm sweep Aces for WNBA title
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Their three-game sweep of the first-seeded Aces gives the Storm their second title in three years.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas prospect Tolentino gets offer from Auburn University
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Apart from Auburn University, Tolentino had previously received offers from Tenessee State University and Kansas Univers...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga needs to 'prove herself' for title shot, says titlist Lee
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Lee, who won the inaugural ONE women's atomweight title back in 2016, commented on Zamboanga's lack of experience against...
Sports
fbfb
Heat’s Spoelstra unperturbed despite 1-3 deficit vs Lakers
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Seen as immense underdogs against the superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who have steered the Lakers to a fairly...
Sports
fbfb
Go welcomes PBA restart in Clark
By Olmin Leyba | October 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go, who is chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, is glad that the PBA is all set to plunge back into action after being sidelined by the deadly pandemic for seven months.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Irish Magno to hold inaugural boxing clinic in Iloilo
By John Bryan Ulanday | 30 minutes ago
The flyweight ace will share her experience and knowledge on ‘Basic Boxing Lessons’ starting at 8 a.m. at the...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo Eagles ready to soar anew when UAAP returns
By Roy Luarca | 38 minutes ago
Though Thirdy Ravena and four other high-flyers are gone, there are nestlings, underlings and returnees ready to fill up the...
Sports
fbfb
Paragua, Barcenilla banner Team Philippines in Asian online chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 39 minutes ago
Grandmasters Mark Paragua and Banjo Barcenilla will spearhead the Philippine team seeing action in the Asian Nationals Online...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron savors 'winning time' after Lakers' Game 4 victory
49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers maintained their remarkable fourth quarter winning streak as they secured the game four victory over...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan ready to seize Major moment
By Dante Navarro | 59 minutes ago
Rookie Bianca Pagdanganan is taking her first major test in stride, not so much to ease the pressure but more so to be able...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with