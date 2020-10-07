Heatâ€™s Spoelstra unperturbed despite 1-3 deficit vs Lakers

MANILA, Philippines — Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra isn't panicking despite his team going down 1-3 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Though a much more competitive game, Spoelstra's squad was unable to tie the series in a pivotal Game Four.

But the two-time NBA Champion coach is just taking things one game at a time.

"Our guys love competition and love the challenge. We are here for a purpose. We never expected this to be easy," Spoelstra said after the game.

"We'll just rest and recover tomorrow," he added.

Seen as immense underdogs against the superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who have steered the Lakers to a fairly easy playoff run, Spoelstra still believes in the skills of his team.

For him, it's just back to the drawing board and coming out better in the next game.

"Recalibrate, get back to work on Thursday (Friday, Manila). I know our group's going to be ready," he said.

The Heat will attempt to stay alive against the Lakers in Game Five on Friday (Saturday, Manila).

And while coming back from a 1-3 deficit in the Finals has been done before, it will take everything out of Spoelstra's group to make it happen.

Can the Miami Heat make the improbable possible in the NBA bubble? Or will LeBron James walk off with his fourth ring with the Los Angeles Lakers?