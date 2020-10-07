COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Gilas prospect Tolentino gets offer from Auburn University
Sage Tolentino
Instagram/Sage Tolentino
Gilas prospect Tolentino gets offer from Auburn University
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas prospect and Kai Sotto's stablemate Sage Tolentino has received another offer from an NCAA Division I team.

Tolentino, who trains under Sotto's management East-West Private in the United States, recently announced that he was offered a spot on the basketball program of Auburn University.

"I am humbled and honored to receive an offer from Coach Pearl and the entire Auburn family. All glory to God," wrote Tolentino on his Instagram.

Apart from Auburn University, Tolentino had previously received offers from Tenessee State University and Kansas University.

Prior to joining Sotto in EWP, the 7-foot Tolentino powered Maryknoll High School in Honolulu, Hawaii to two straight state championships.

Kentucky and Auburn also expressed interest in Sotto prior to their offers to Tolentino. 

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Storm sweep Aces for WNBA title
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Their three-game sweep of the first-seeded Aces gives the Storm their second title in three years.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas prospect Tolentino gets offer from Auburn University
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Apart from Auburn University, Tolentino had previously received offers from Tenessee State University and Kansas Univers...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga needs to 'prove herself' for title shot, says titlist Lee
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Lee, who won the inaugural ONE women's atomweight title back in 2016, commented on Zamboanga's lack of experience against...
Sports
fbfb
Heat’s Spoelstra unperturbed despite 1-3 deficit vs Lakers
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Seen as immense underdogs against the superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who have steered the Lakers to a fairly...
Sports
fbfb
Go welcomes PBA restart in Clark
By Olmin Leyba | October 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go, who is chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, is glad that the PBA is all set to plunge back into action after being sidelined by the deadly pandemic for seven months.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Irish Magno to hold inaugural boxing clinic in Iloilo
By John Bryan Ulanday | 30 minutes ago
The flyweight ace will share her experience and knowledge on ‘Basic Boxing Lessons’ starting at 8 a.m. at the...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo Eagles ready to soar anew when UAAP returns
By Roy Luarca | 38 minutes ago
Though Thirdy Ravena and four other high-flyers are gone, there are nestlings, underlings and returnees ready to fill up the...
Sports
fbfb
Paragua, Barcenilla banner Team Philippines in Asian online chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 39 minutes ago
Grandmasters Mark Paragua and Banjo Barcenilla will spearhead the Philippine team seeing action in the Asian Nationals Online...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron savors 'winning time' after Lakers' Game 4 victory
49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers maintained their remarkable fourth quarter winning streak as they secured the game four victory over...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan ready to seize Major moment
By Dante Navarro | 59 minutes ago
Rookie Bianca Pagdanganan is taking her first major test in stride, not so much to ease the pressure but more so to be able...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with