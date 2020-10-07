Gilas prospect Tolentino gets offer from Auburn University

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas prospect and Kai Sotto's stablemate Sage Tolentino has received another offer from an NCAA Division I team.

Tolentino, who trains under Sotto's management East-West Private in the United States, recently announced that he was offered a spot on the basketball program of Auburn University.

"I am humbled and honored to receive an offer from Coach Pearl and the entire Auburn family. All glory to God," wrote Tolentino on his Instagram.

Apart from Auburn University, Tolentino had previously received offers from Tenessee State University and Kansas University.

Prior to joining Sotto in EWP, the 7-foot Tolentino powered Maryknoll High School in Honolulu, Hawaii to two straight state championships.

Kentucky and Auburn also expressed interest in Sotto prior to their offers to Tolentino.