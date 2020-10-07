COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Eala out of doubles tourney, singles bid still alive at French Open juniors
Alex Eala
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 9:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala suffered an early exit at the French Open girls' doubles tournament after losing her first round matchup on Tuesday in Paris.

Eala and American partner Elvina Kalieva fell to Italian duo Lisa Pigato and Eleonora Alvisi in a tough three-setter, 5-7, 6-2, 0-1 (7-10), in their doubles opener.

The Filipino-American duo climbed out of a 3-6 hole early in the tiebreak to tie the third set at 6-all but Pigato and Alvisi would go on to score two straight points to reach match point.

While Eala and Kalieva were able to save one match point, the Italian partners were able to steal the win.

Eala previously ruled the girls' doubles tournament in the Australian Open, where she won the title with Indon partner Priska Nugroho.

But Eala's journey at Roland Garros continues with her singles campaign still very much alive.

She faces Spain's Leyre Romero Gormaz in the third round of the girls' singles tournament next.

Eala is looking for her second grand slam trophy after clinching the Australian Open girls' doubles title earlier this year.

