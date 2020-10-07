Go welcomes PBA restart in Clark

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go, who is chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, is glad that the PBA is all set to plunge back into action after being sidelined by the deadly pandemic for seven months.

Go played a key role as the PBA earned the go-signal from the IATF to resume with the Philippine Cup beginning on Sunday in Clark.

“Nagpatulong po sila na makapag-resume (They asked for help to be able to resume),” said Go, a staunch supporter of basketball and Philippine sports in general.

The senator is thankful that the IATF approved the health and safety protocols presented by the PBA, which will run the tournament patterned after the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

“Hopefully, the PBA is successful not only with the resumption of the games but the entertainment it will provide our countrymen. I’m sure the fans miss watching live PBA games,” said Go.

The TNT Tropang Giga and Alaska Aces will break the ice in the PBA bubble in Clark.

The Tropang Giga and the Aces, based on the schedule released by the pro league yesterday, will be the first to hit the court at 4 p.m. at the Angeles University Foundation Gym.

NLEX and Ginebra, as previously reported, will take the floor at 6:45 p.m. following the gym’s mandatory disinfection procedures.

Phoenix, still hoping suspended Calvin Abueva will get reinstated in time, slugs it out with Meralco in the curtain-raiser on Monday followed by the duel between Blackwater and NorthPort.

On Tuesday, defending champion San Miguel, which carries over a 1-0 slate from its 94-78 rout of Magnolia last March 8, will gun for win No. 2 against Rain or Shine in the first match. Terrafirma (formerly Columbian) will debut against TNT in the nightcap.

On Wednesday, the Bolts and the Aces will tangle after which Magnolia (0-1) will see action for the first time in Clark against NLEX.

The league has prepared a compact slate for the Clark tourney.

Daily double-headers will be played for the month-long elimination phase except for Oct. 31 when a rare triple-header will take place. Blackwater-Terrafirma will usher in action at 1:30 p.m. followed by Meralco-TNT at 4 p.m. and ROS-Phoenix at 6:45 p.m.

“We’re looking at 2-3 games per week per team,” said Castro, who assured there won’t be back-to-back game day assignments and long lulls between games. “They play every other day more or less.”

The Clark meet will follow the Governors’ Cup format where the Top 4 quarterfinalists will enjoy twice-to-beat advantage. The semis will be a best-of-five series leading to a best-of-seven affair in the finale.