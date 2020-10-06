COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PSC asks for extra P500M in funds for Tokyo Olympics, other sports events
Composite photo shows pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxer Nesthy Petecio.
File
PSC asks for extra P500M in funds for Tokyo Olympics, other sports events
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 3:46pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission has requested an additional P500 million funding from government that it will use in the Tokyo Olympics, Hanoi Southeast Asian Games and other international competitions next year.

PSC executive director Guillermo Iroy said the extra money would be outside the P207 million the Department of Budget and Management had earlier earmarked to the agency, which will be used for the agency’s grassroots programs like the Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games, employees salaries and maintenance and renovation.

“We’re optimistic that we will get help especially since 2021 will be a busy year for our national athletes,” said Iroy after Tuesday’s online Senate budget hearing attended by the PSC’s top officials including chairman William “Butch” Ramirez.

Aside from the Olympics and SEAG, the country is also seeing action in the ASEAN ParaGames in Hanoi, Paralympics in Tokyo, Asian Beach Games in Senya, China and the Asian Youth Games in Surabaya, Indonesia, all set in 2021.

There is a lingering sentiment that the Tokyo Games will be the country’s best chance of ending the country’s search for an elusive gold medal in the quadrennial event.

And Tokyo-bound athletes like gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno would need all the help they can get to achieve the goal.

Meanwhile, Iroy said they are already waiting for the P387 million to be released from the DBM to pay what the government owed to suppliers when the country hosted the SEAG last year.

OLYMPICS PSC SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Heat's Spoelstra: Character, composure key to Game 3 win vs Lakers
By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
"It's more about conquering those moments of truth during the game and this is where this opponent is probably -- not probably,...
Sports
fbfb
UCFC's home field is a vote of confidence for Philippine football
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
For United City Football Club, a planned stadium is more than just a field of dreams.
Sports
fbfb
Undermanned Heat take crucial win over Lakers in Game 3
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Led by star Jimmy Butler, the Heat played inspired basketball all game long against the more lethargic Lakers.
Sports
fbfb
Butler relentless in pivotal Heat Game 3 victory vs Lakers
1 day ago
The Miami Heat, fueled by a 40-point triple-double from Jimmy Butler, clawed their way back into the NBA Finals with a 115-104...
Sports
fbfb
Nadal comes face-to-face with future in French Open
6 hours ago
Rafael Nadal comes face-to-face with the future in the shape of Jannik Sinner for a place in the Roland Garros semi-finals...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Alex Eala advances to 3rd round of French Open juniors
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Alex Eala eked out a gritty win over Germany's Mara Guth on Monday (early Tuesday, Manila time), , 6-1, 5-7, 6-4,  to...
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra, NLEX to get ball rolling
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra and NLEX will clash in the main game when the PBA makes its much-anticipated return in a bubble environment...
Sports
fbfb
Saso hits P30 million mark in earnings
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
Yuka Saso is encountering a performance dip since scoring back-to-back victories in the NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies last...
Sports
fbfb
Eala advances after erasing 0-4 deficit
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala marched into the second round of the prestigious 2020 French Open after besting Hungary’s...
Sports
fbfb
Nouri outwits Paragua
By Joey Villar | October 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Teenage sensation Alekhine Nouri outshone heavily favored Grandmaster Mark Paragua in topping the Wilfredo Neri Memorial tournament done online Sunday night.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with