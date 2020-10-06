UCFC's home field is a vote of confidence for Philippine football

MANILA, Philippines – “Build it and they will come” is becoming quite a cliché when it comes to putting up any kind infrastructure.

Yet in the case of United City Football Club, a planned stadium is more than just a field of dreams.

It is a hint of their ambition.

The Philippines Football League’s newest club is ambitious both on the field and off. If you hear out the club’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Gottschalk, it isn’t just silverware they are after. It isn’t just competing in the Asian Champions League.

“Yes, that is what we want. A proper football club wants to achieve those because that is what will define you. But there’s more… we want to lead the way in club football in the Philippines,” he succinctly said. “To be a model on how football can be done, played, and be sustainable.”

Previous sports ventures have made Gottschalk more wizened. He strongly believes in “putting the money where the mouth is” but before while doing pre-work to ensure that a process in put in motion and like-minded partners are brought to the table so the project will take off as planned.

And the task is to get things done in the next few months in spite of the ongoing pandemic. He added that with a team and organization on ground, they are moving behind the scenes to get things done.

Gottschalk is well aware of the ambiguity of “United City” as a club’s name. He insists though, it will all be made clear as they are currently in talks for a proper home field that will not only serve as a home for the team, but also one that can also host other non-football events.

“The mission and vision of UCFC is to build a sustainable media and entertainment platform using football as its driver,” explained Gottschalk. “A sustainable football club needs to have access to its own stadium to grow the sport and a community that will support it. And it is also building a proper academy that will further grow the game. And once all is in place, we will link the name of the Club to the City where we will have our home ground”

Sharing schematics of the proposed small stadium, the plan is for it to be built by 2022 with the venue’s seating capacity initially pegged by at least 7,500 to 10,000 people. “We want to build a venue that can be properly utilized for more than just football but and caters to a realistic fan on match days while fulfilling the minimum AFC requirements and demand for multi-purpose sports venues in the Philippines, for which we will seek further feedback from the PFF and the PSC.”

Gottschalk and the UCFC stakeholders also have a mind to develop the venue to host entertainment events and other activities all year around, so the field will be in regular use.

“Our stadium will serve as an attraction and inspiration to our current and future players and fans because they will know we are serious about not only growing the sport and making dreams come through but also strengthening our position to be a force in the Asian region.”