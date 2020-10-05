COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
TNT's Chris Javier starts new business
Before this business investment, Chris Javier (center in the first photo) was already in the vehicle maintenance industry since he’s the supplier of oils and lubricants to one of the major bus line companies in the country.
TNT's Chris Javier starts new business
(Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 4:20pm

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Javier considers it a blessing to continue playing in the PBA with the TNT Tropang Giga.

That is why while he can still do it, he wants to spend the money wisely.

The 27-year-old Javier opened the “Top Boss Auto Garage” — an auto shop that specializes in repair and upgrade of suspension for Sports Utility Vehicles or SUV cars in Biñan, Laguna.

“We opened last July,” said Javier, a five-year PBA veteran who had stints with Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok and Blackwater before he was dealt during the offseason to TNT.

“Mahilig na din talaga ako sa sasakyan. Also, noon pa naman I always think of the future. Ang basketball — sabi nga ng marami — hindi naman pang matagalan talaga,” he added.

A product of the University of the East, Javier opened his business after he got the Australia-based company dealership of Pedders Suspension and Brake, as well as the Saber Off-Road accessories, and the BF Ceramic Tint.

Before this business investment, Javier was already in the vehicle maintenance industry since he’s the supplier of oils and lubricants to one of the major bus line companies in the country.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Javier said he believes his auto shop business would thrive.

“I took the risk kasi auto shop business naman, marami din ang nagpapa-repair, madami ang off-road, SUV. Madami kasi tayong kalsada na matagtag, kaya gusto ko magkaroon ng riding comfort ang mga naka-SUV,” said Javier.

Javier’s clients include fellow PBA players in NLEX shooting guard Jericho Cruz, who had a top-up cover for his pickup, while former Elite teammate Roy Sumang had his wife’s car tint at the auto shop.

While he is new in the business, Javier said he knows the key to be successful is to love it, similar to how he loves the game of basketball.

“Of course, if you love what you’re doing walang nakaka-pagod. Parang basketball, mahal natin yan e, babalik at babalik tayo sa basketball. Kaya yung business dapat mahal at gusto mo din.”

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto's G League games to be featured in Philippines, says NBA Asia exec
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto, along with Green and other top prospects out of high school, will banner the NBA G League's new professional pathway...
Sports
fbfb
Storm triumph over Aces, on brink of WNBA title
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Storm, led by Breanna Stewart, are one win away from their second title in three years.
Sports
fbfb
Butler relentless in pivotal Heat Game 3 victory vs Lakers
5 hours ago
The Miami Heat, fueled by a 40-point triple-double from Jimmy Butler, clawed their way back into the NBA Finals with a 115-104...
Sports
fbfb
Erik Spoelstra ignores odds as Heat try to stay alive vs Lakers
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Down 0-2 in the NBA Finals against the much favored Los Angeles Lakers, Spoelstra isn't giving an inch to pressure.
Sports
fbfb
Lakers outmuscle undermanned Heat for 2-0 lead
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers took advantage of the Heat, who were missing key players Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
TNT's Chris Javier starts new business
21 minutes ago
The 27-year-old Javier opened the “Top Boss Auto Garage” — an auto shop that specializes in repair and upgrade...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Calamba 'bubble' tourney given go signal
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League has finally received the green light from government to hold its President’s Cup...
Sports
fbfb
Teen star stands out in Wilfredo Neri Memorial chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Teenage sensation Alekhine Nouri outshone heavily favored Grandmaster Mark Paragua in topping the Wilfredo Neri Memorial tournament...
Sports
fbfb
Saso seeks to check skid, hits P30M mark in earnings
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso is encountering a performance dip since scoring back-to-back victories in the NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies last...
Sports
fbfb
Djokovic rips Galan; Altmaier keeps run
October 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Novak Djokovic demolished Colombian lucky loser Daniel Galan to reach the Roland Garros last 16 for a record-equalling 11th successive year on Saturday as unheralded Daniel Altmaier struck another blow for the ...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with