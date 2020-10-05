TNT's Chris Javier starts new business

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Javier considers it a blessing to continue playing in the PBA with the TNT Tropang Giga.

That is why while he can still do it, he wants to spend the money wisely.

The 27-year-old Javier opened the “Top Boss Auto Garage” — an auto shop that specializes in repair and upgrade of suspension for Sports Utility Vehicles or SUV cars in Biñan, Laguna.

“We opened last July,” said Javier, a five-year PBA veteran who had stints with Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok and Blackwater before he was dealt during the offseason to TNT.

“Mahilig na din talaga ako sa sasakyan. Also, noon pa naman I always think of the future. Ang basketball — sabi nga ng marami — hindi naman pang matagalan talaga,” he added.

A product of the University of the East, Javier opened his business after he got the Australia-based company dealership of Pedders Suspension and Brake, as well as the Saber Off-Road accessories, and the BF Ceramic Tint.

Before this business investment, Javier was already in the vehicle maintenance industry since he’s the supplier of oils and lubricants to one of the major bus line companies in the country.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Javier said he believes his auto shop business would thrive.

“I took the risk kasi auto shop business naman, marami din ang nagpapa-repair, madami ang off-road, SUV. Madami kasi tayong kalsada na matagtag, kaya gusto ko magkaroon ng riding comfort ang mga naka-SUV,” said Javier.

Javier’s clients include fellow PBA players in NLEX shooting guard Jericho Cruz, who had a top-up cover for his pickup, while former Elite teammate Roy Sumang had his wife’s car tint at the auto shop.

While he is new in the business, Javier said he knows the key to be successful is to love it, similar to how he loves the game of basketball.

“Of course, if you love what you’re doing walang nakaka-pagod. Parang basketball, mahal natin yan e, babalik at babalik tayo sa basketball. Kaya yung business dapat mahal at gusto mo din.”