Teen star stands out in Wilfredo Neri Memorial chess tiff
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 2:57pm

MANILA, Philippines – Teenage sensation Alekhine Nouri outshone heavily favored Grandmaster Mark Paragua in topping the Wilfredo Neri Memorial tournament done online Sunday night.

The 14-year-old Nouri, who was then the youngest FIDE Master in the world when he achieved the feat at age seven, delivered the wins when it mattered in topping the one-day event done in honor of Neri, a revered Filipino international arbiter who passed away recently.

The University of Santo Tomas high school standout finished undefeated with 14 points on 13 wins and two draws out of the possible 15.

The New York-based Paragua, the country’s top board player and reigning bullet champion, was second and half a point behind with 13.5 points after conceding more draws with three against 12 triumphs.

Merben Roque placed third with 11 points.

It was a strong finish for Nouri, who dreams of becoming a GM someday and serving the country as a military officer as he plans to join the Philippine Military Academy after high school.

“I always dream of becoming a GM but I would have to set aside chess if I get into the PMA,” said Nouri, who thanked his patron Vergil Bergola for bankrolling his campaign.

