Undermanned Heat take crucial win over Lakers in Game 3

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat made it a series against the dominating Los Angeles Lakers after a pivotal win in Game Three, 115-104, on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

This despite still missing the services of key offensive players Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic due to injury.

Led by star Jimmy Butler, the Heat played inspired basketball all game long against the more lethargic Lakers.

The difference between both squads was most noticeable in the opening minutes of the game, with the Lakers playing sloppy, giving the Heat another double-digit lead early.

Anthony Davis spent most of the first half on the bench due to foul trouble, and the Heat took advantage.

Though timely offensive outbursts from the Los Angeles Lakers didn't allow the Heat to blow the game wide open, the LeBron James-led squad was stuck playing catch up for most of the game.

The Lakers even took the lead early in the fourth quarter, 91-89, with a Rajon Rondo layup.

But the Miami Heat remained undettered by the pressure of the Lakers breathing down their necks.

The Heat were able to hold them off and barge into the win column of the series.

Butler was emphatic for the Heat, finishing with a triple-double with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

Four other Heat players chalked up double-figures with Jae Crowder, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Kelly Olynyk all passing the 10-point mark.

Olynyk was the hero off the bench with 17 points in 29 minutes of play. Herro also had 17 points.

Meanwhile, James led the way for the Lakers with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Davis, for his part, was held to 15 points because of foul trouble.

Markieff Morris was the reliable third man for Frank Vogel, chipping in 19 points off the bench.

The Heat will seek to even the series in Game Four on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).