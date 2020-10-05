COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Eala victorious in French Open debut
Alex Eala
Twitter/Rafael Nadal Academy
Eala victorious in French Open debut
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 8:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala emerged victorious in her first round matchup in the French Open on Sunday.

Eala, who ruled the Australian Open girls' doubles tournament earlier this year with Indon partner Priska Nugroho, made easy work of Hungarian Natalia Szabanin, 6-4, 6-1.

But the 15-year-old needed to buck a slow start, crawling back from a 1-4 deficit in the opening set.

Then in the second set it was all Eala with the second-seed breaking Szabanin in the first, third, fifth and seventh games.

In a match that only lasted a little over an hour, Eala dominated Szabanin winning seven out of her nine break points.

Eala will now face Mara Guth of Germany in the second round after the latter won over wildcard bet Sarah Iliev.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lakers outmuscle undermanned Heat for 2-0 lead
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers took advantage of the Heat, who were missing key players Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto's G League games to be featured in Philippines, says NBA Asia exec
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Sotto, along with Green and other top prospects out of high school, will banner the NBA G League's new professional pathway...
Sports
fbfb
Erik Spoelstra ignores odds as Heat try to stay alive vs Lakers
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Down 0-2 in the NBA Finals against the much favored Los Angeles Lakers, Spoelstra isn't giving an inch to pressure.
Sports
fbfb
Report: NBA's 76ers snap up Doc Rivers
2 days ago
Doc Rivers has reached agreement to coach the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers just three days after parting ways with the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbfb
WNBL: Over 700 aspirants apply in inaugural draft
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
This despite the league closing its application early due to the heavy influx of women ballers interested in joining the hoops...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Djokovic rips Galan; Altmaier keeps run
October 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Novak Djokovic demolished Colombian lucky loser Daniel Galan to reach the Roland Garros last 16 for a record-equalling 11th successive year on Saturday as unheralded Daniel Altmaier struck another blow for the ...
Sports
fbfb
Magsayo, Nietes taste freedom
By Bill Velasco | October 5, 2020 - 12:00am
One is a young, undefeated powerhouse featherweight, technically superior to all opponents he has faced so far.
Sports
fbfb
Saso yields top ranking; Hara cruises
By Dante Navarro | 16 hours ago
Yuka Saso came up short in her final round charge and missed another Top 10 finish in a JLPGA major, ending up joint 14th...
Sports
fbfb
Stephan Schrock back in Philippines for PFL return
By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Rebranded United City FC (formerly Ceres Negros FC) will aim to defend their PFL title in a "bubble" format amid the novel...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Ecuadorian Fernandez ends French Open stint, falls to Wimbledon champ
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Fernandez, who has Filipino heritage on her mother's side, was defeated by World No. 11 Petra Kvitova in two sets, 5-7, ...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with