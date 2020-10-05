Eala victorious in French Open debut

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala emerged victorious in her first round matchup in the French Open on Sunday.

Eala, who ruled the Australian Open girls' doubles tournament earlier this year with Indon partner Priska Nugroho, made easy work of Hungarian Natalia Szabanin, 6-4, 6-1.

But the 15-year-old needed to buck a slow start, crawling back from a 1-4 deficit in the opening set.

VAMOS Alex Eala ?????????? Great comeback! From 4-0 down... to win 6-4, 6-1 in the 1st round of #RolandGarros Junior! #RNAPlayer#Philippines



????: @Eurosport_ES pic.twitter.com/XwmPSPoKNY — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) October 4, 2020

Then in the second set it was all Eala with the second-seed breaking Szabanin in the first, third, fifth and seventh games.

In a match that only lasted a little over an hour, Eala dominated Szabanin winning seven out of her nine break points.

Eala will now face Mara Guth of Germany in the second round after the latter won over wildcard bet Sarah Iliev.