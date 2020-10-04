COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Fil-Ecuadorian Fernandez ends French Open stint, falls to Wimbledon champ
Canada's Leylah Fernandez returns the ball to Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova during their women's singles third round tennis match on Day 7 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on October 3, 2020.
THOMAS SAMSON / AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 4, 2020 - 2:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Ecuadorian Leylah Annie Fernandez has been booted out of the French Open after losing in the third round on Saturday.

Fernandez, who has Filipino heritage on her mother's side, was defeated by World No. 11 Petra Kvitova in two sets, 5-7, 3-6.

While the 18-year-old out of Laval, Quebec, was able to hold her ground in the opening set, the veteran Kvitova was able to dominate her in the second to advance to the next round.

Prior to her clash with two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, Fernandez bested Slovenian foe Polona Hercog in the second round in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

READ: Fil-Ecuadorian netter through to 3rd round of French Open

While Fernandez has finished her stint in Paris, teen sensation Alex Eala is just about to start her campaign.

Set to make her Roland Garros debut Sunday evening, Eala will go head-to-head with Natalia Szabanin of Hungary.

Eala's match is scheduled to take place at around 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday (Manila time).

