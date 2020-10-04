Erik Spoelstra ignores odds as Heat try to stay alive vs Lakers

MANILA, Philippines — Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is not one to back away, even with the odds stacked against him.

Down 0-2 in the NBA Finals against the much favored Los Angeles Lakers, Spoelstra isn't giving an inch to pressure.

"We don't give a s--- what everybody else thinks."



"We don't give a (expletive) what everybody else thinks," Spoelstra expressed to media after their 114-124 Game Two loss on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

"What will it take? Whatever is necessary. It's simple as that," he added of what his team will need to do to overcome the challenge.

Already underdogs against superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers, Spoelstra's squad took a big hit with key players Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo sidelined due to injury — their absence painfully apparent in Game Two.

But Spoelstra isn't one to give excuses and still expects his squad to perform with a "next man up" attitude.

"If you want something badly enough, you'll figure it out," Spoelstra said.

"Our group is extremely stubborn, persistent, and we just need to figure out how to overcome this opponent," the Heat mentor added.

The Heat aren't strangers to overcoming seemingly tough challenges, ousting higher seeds on their way to the finals.

But with history against them should they fall in a 0-3 hole in Game Three, things need to start changing for Miami — and soon.