Mark Magsayo edges Mexican foe in US debut
Screenshot/PBC
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 4, 2020 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo (21-0, 14 KOs) kept his record perfect after defeating Mexican Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-3-1, 8 KOs) via split decision at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The scores were 96-94 for Hermosillo, and 100-90 and 96-94 for Magsayo, who was fighting for the first time on US soil.

Magsayo prioritized quality over quantity, throwing only 417 punches over Hermosillo's 856.

The disparity was much more smaller in shots landed with Magsayo connecting on 136 while the Mexican landed on 181.

The Bohol native came out with an efficient 33% shots landed after the 10-round bout.

Magsayo's efficiency and the power behind his punches were enough to push him to another win in his first-ever fight with new trainer Freddie Roach.

Magsayo was more aggressive in the last three rounds and eventually propelled him to the win.

