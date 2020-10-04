Alex Eala begins French Open bid vs Hungarian foe

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennister Alex Eala will start her French Open campaign Sunday evening (Manila time).

The Australian Open girls' doubles champion will go up against Natalia Szabanin of Hungary in the first round of the Roland Garros girls' singles tournament.

Eala, who is currently ranked No. 4 in the ITF World Juniors Ranking, is seeded second in the tournament.

The 15-year-old currently holds a 5-2 record this season, highlighted by her inaugural grand slam title in January in Melbourne.

Eala partnered with Indon player Priska Nugroho to rule the girls' doubles tourney and became the first Southeast Asian duo to win the title.

This year's French Open will be Eala's third grand slam tournament following stints in the US Open and the Australian Open.

Eala is currently under the tutelage of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain.