COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Saso fades with 73; Hara storms ahead
Yuka Saso
STAR/File
Saso fades with 73; Hara storms ahead
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - October 3, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso kept the momentum of her late second round charge – but in a fleeting moment as she slipped with a 73 and bowed out of a major championship race for the second straight time.

The young Fil-Japanese, who got back into the thick of things with a birdie-eagle feat for a 70 Friday, birdied the opening par-5 No. 1, sparking hopes for the NEC Karuizawa and NItori Ladies winner’s big third round charge in the Japan Women’s Open after finishing tied for 13th in the JLPGA Championship Minolta Cup in Okayama last month.

But after a slew of pars, the ICTSI-backed bet tumbled with bogeys on Nos. 7 and 9, recovered the strokes with birdies on Nos. 10 and 12, only to yield them again with back-to-back bogeys from No. 14 for a 37-36 and a 54-hole haul of 216 for joint 25th.

That was 12 strokes off Erika Hara, whose incredible driving and near-flawless iron game and putting thrust her into the lead at 204 after a 66 as the three-year pro moved 18 strokes away from nailing a major trophy after scoring her maiden victory in the Resort Trust Ladies via playoff in Shizuoka last year.

The 21-year-old Hara, whose best finish this season was tied for fifth at the Earth Mondahmin Cup, rattled off five birdies at the front, quickly overhauling a three-shot deficit to Sakura Koiwai, who birdied No. 1 but fell off the leaderboard with two bogeys and a double-bogey in the next eight holes.

The Golf5 Ladies winner, who showed up the elite field with a 66-69 start, snapped her skid with a birdie on No. 11 but Hara sustained her form and birdied Nos. 15 and 17 to pull away before settling for that four-stroke margin with a final hole bogey that marred an otherwise brilliant 31-35 card.

Koiwai birdied the last hole for a clutch two-shot swing that could serve as some kind of a push for her final round bid on a course where no lead is safe and whose sheer length (6761 yards), the longest in JLPGA major history, is enough to challenge even noted long hitters like Saso and Hara.

Koiwai assembled a 208 while another three strokes back at 211 were the fivesome of Sumika Nakasone, who fired the day’s lone bogey-free 65 to jump from a share of 40th to joint third with Kokone Yoshimoto (69), Momoko Ueda (70), Lala Anai (70) and Miki Sakai (71).
 Former champion Teresa Lu rebounded with a 69 for solo eighth at 212 while first day leader Na-Ri Lee (73), Eartn Mondahmin winner Ayaka Watanabe (70) and Erika Kikuchi (71) shared ninth place with 213s.

Over in Florida, Dottie Ardina wrestled with her iron game and scrambled for a one-birdie, one-bogey game, her 72 earning her a spot in the final 36 holes of the Symetra Classic paced by the troika of Ana Belac of Slovenia, Peiyun Chien of Taiwan and Aussie Robyn Choi in Daytona Beach.

Ardina, who opened with a 69 Thursday, missed eight greens but made up for her struggle by sinking 28 putts although her 141 aggregate put her way behind the leaders heading to the weekend play of the event serving as her tune-up for next week’s LPGA major, the Women’s PGA Championship in Pennsylvania.

Fil-Am Clarris Guce eagled the par-5 18th for a 71 as she tied Ardina and six others at 33rd place.

Choi, who seized early control with a 63, slowed down with a 69, enabling Belac, who fired a 66, and Chien, who shot a 68, to gain a share of the lead at 132, two strokes ahead of American Anna Redding, who pooled a 134 after a second 67.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miami's Spoelstra concedes Lakers 'just took control' in Game 1
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After a great start that saw the Heat leading by 13 in the first quarter, 23-10, the Los Angeles Lakers went on a scoring...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers dominate Heat in Game 1 of the Finals
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After trailing by as much as 13 points in the opening quarter, the Lakers used huge scoring runs in the first and second quarters...
Sports
fbfb
Bruised Butler vows to bounce back after Lakers mauling
2 days ago
Jimmy Butler called on his battered and bruised Miami Heat teammates to toughen up after their game one mauling by the Los...
Sports
fbfb
Inoue to trash-talking Casimero: 'You won't be able to hit me'
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Responding to Casimero's comments after the Ormoc native's three-round demolition of Ghana's Duke Micah, Inoue rebutted Casimero's...
Sports
fbfb
Seattle Storm break records, strike first vs Las Vegas Aces
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Stewart, a former WNBA MVP, went on a personal 11-point run in the fourth quarter to help the Storm pull away after squandering...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
WNBL: Over 700 aspirants apply in inaugural draft
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
This despite the league closing its application early due to the heavy influx of women ballers interested in joining the hoops...
Sports
fbfb
Filipina booter signs with Italian club in Serie B
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Graversen, who was part of the historic 30th Southeast Asian Games squad, recently inked a deal with Serie B squad Pomigliano...
Sports
fbfb
Archery chief bares lineup for Philippine Olympic body elections
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Aranas’ other bets are wushu’s Julian Camacho, who is running for treasurer, squash’s Robert Bachmann, netball’s...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers outmuscle undermanned Heat for 2-0 lead
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers took advantage of the Heat, who were missing key players Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Ecuadorian netter through to 3rd round of French Open
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Fernandez, who has Filipino roots on her mother's side, bested Hercog in three sets in the second round, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with