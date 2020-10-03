Saso fades with 73; Hara storms ahead

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso kept the momentum of her late second round charge – but in a fleeting moment as she slipped with a 73 and bowed out of a major championship race for the second straight time.

The young Fil-Japanese, who got back into the thick of things with a birdie-eagle feat for a 70 Friday, birdied the opening par-5 No. 1, sparking hopes for the NEC Karuizawa and NItori Ladies winner’s big third round charge in the Japan Women’s Open after finishing tied for 13th in the JLPGA Championship Minolta Cup in Okayama last month.

But after a slew of pars, the ICTSI-backed bet tumbled with bogeys on Nos. 7 and 9, recovered the strokes with birdies on Nos. 10 and 12, only to yield them again with back-to-back bogeys from No. 14 for a 37-36 and a 54-hole haul of 216 for joint 25th.

That was 12 strokes off Erika Hara, whose incredible driving and near-flawless iron game and putting thrust her into the lead at 204 after a 66 as the three-year pro moved 18 strokes away from nailing a major trophy after scoring her maiden victory in the Resort Trust Ladies via playoff in Shizuoka last year.

The 21-year-old Hara, whose best finish this season was tied for fifth at the Earth Mondahmin Cup, rattled off five birdies at the front, quickly overhauling a three-shot deficit to Sakura Koiwai, who birdied No. 1 but fell off the leaderboard with two bogeys and a double-bogey in the next eight holes.

The Golf5 Ladies winner, who showed up the elite field with a 66-69 start, snapped her skid with a birdie on No. 11 but Hara sustained her form and birdied Nos. 15 and 17 to pull away before settling for that four-stroke margin with a final hole bogey that marred an otherwise brilliant 31-35 card.

Koiwai birdied the last hole for a clutch two-shot swing that could serve as some kind of a push for her final round bid on a course where no lead is safe and whose sheer length (6761 yards), the longest in JLPGA major history, is enough to challenge even noted long hitters like Saso and Hara.

Koiwai assembled a 208 while another three strokes back at 211 were the fivesome of Sumika Nakasone, who fired the day’s lone bogey-free 65 to jump from a share of 40th to joint third with Kokone Yoshimoto (69), Momoko Ueda (70), Lala Anai (70) and Miki Sakai (71).

Former champion Teresa Lu rebounded with a 69 for solo eighth at 212 while first day leader Na-Ri Lee (73), Eartn Mondahmin winner Ayaka Watanabe (70) and Erika Kikuchi (71) shared ninth place with 213s.

Over in Florida, Dottie Ardina wrestled with her iron game and scrambled for a one-birdie, one-bogey game, her 72 earning her a spot in the final 36 holes of the Symetra Classic paced by the troika of Ana Belac of Slovenia, Peiyun Chien of Taiwan and Aussie Robyn Choi in Daytona Beach.

Ardina, who opened with a 69 Thursday, missed eight greens but made up for her struggle by sinking 28 putts although her 141 aggregate put her way behind the leaders heading to the weekend play of the event serving as her tune-up for next week’s LPGA major, the Women’s PGA Championship in Pennsylvania.

Fil-Am Clarris Guce eagled the par-5 18th for a 71 as she tied Ardina and six others at 33rd place.

Choi, who seized early control with a 63, slowed down with a 69, enabling Belac, who fired a 66, and Chien, who shot a 68, to gain a share of the lead at 132, two strokes ahead of American Anna Redding, who pooled a 134 after a second 67.