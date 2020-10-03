COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Archery chief bares lineup for Philippine Olympic body elections
Clit Aranas
FILE
Archery chief bares lineup for Philippine Olympic body elections
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 3, 2020 - 1:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Archery’s Clint Aranas, who will oppose incumbent president Abraham Tolentino in the Philippine Olympic Committee election on November 27, on Saturday disclosed his full ticket that included weightlifting’s Monico Puentevella and muay’s Pearl Managuelod his adoptive candidates.

Puentevella is running for treasurer as an independent candidate while Managuelod is seeking for the board member post under the party of Tolentino, a Tagaytay Congressman who heads PhilCycling.

Aranas’ other bets are wushu’s Julian Camacho, who is running for treasurer, squash’s Robert Bachmann, netball’s Charlie Ho and billiards’ Robert Mananquil, who are eyeing board positions.

The former GSIS president had initially announced last week his other running mates as handball’s Steve Hontiveros (chairman), athletics’ Philip Ella Juico (first vice president) and rugby’s Ada Milby as its adoptive bet for second vice president.

Tolentino’s other candidates are triathlon’s Tom Carrasco (chairman), Al Panlilio (first VP), fencing and modern pentathlon’s Richard Gomez (second VP), gymnastics’ Cynthia Carrion (treasurer), baseball’s Chito Loyzaga (auditor) and surfing’s Raul Canlas, judo’s Dave Carter and chess’ Butch Pichay (board).

POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: NBA's 76ers snap up Doc Rivers
1 day ago
Doc Rivers has reached agreement to coach the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers just three days after parting ways with the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbfb
Bubble fits PBA
By Bill Velasco | October 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Now that the PBA has fit itself into its bubble in Clark in Pampanga, the teams will have a relatively easier time adjusting to the balance of the Philippine Cup.
Sports
fbfb
Bruised Butler vows to bounce back after Lakers mauling
1 day ago
Jimmy Butler called on his battered and bruised Miami Heat teammates to toughen up after their game one mauling by the Los...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers dominate Heat in Game 1 of the Finals
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After trailing by as much as 13 points in the opening quarter, the Lakers used huge scoring runs in the first and second quarters...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Ecuadorian netter through to 3rd round of French Open
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Fernandez, who has Filipino roots on her mother's side, bested Hercog in three sets in the second round, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Filipina booter signs with Italian club in Serie B
By Luisa Morales | 26 minutes ago
Graversen, who was part of the historic 30th Southeast Asian Games squad, recently inked a deal with Serie B squad Pomigliano...
Sports
fbfb
Archery chief bares lineup for Philippine Olympic body elections
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Aranas’ other bets are wushu’s Julian Camacho, who is running for treasurer, squash’s Robert Bachmann, netball’s...
Sports
fbfb
Seattle Storm break records, strike first vs Las Vegas Aces
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Stewart, a former WNBA MVP, went on a personal 11-point run in the fourth quarter to help the Storm pull away after squandering...
Sports
fbfb
Alora shelves retirement
By Joey Villar | October 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Olympian taekwondo jin Kirstie Elaine Alora is giving herself one more year before she retires.
Sports
fbfb
Philracom Triple Crown series kicks off tomorrow
October 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The 2020 racing season finally kicks off tomorrow with the first leg of the Philippine Racing Commission’s Triple Crown series at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with