Archery chief bares lineup for Philippine Olympic body elections

MANILA, Philippines — Archery’s Clint Aranas, who will oppose incumbent president Abraham Tolentino in the Philippine Olympic Committee election on November 27, on Saturday disclosed his full ticket that included weightlifting’s Monico Puentevella and muay’s Pearl Managuelod his adoptive candidates.

Puentevella is running for treasurer as an independent candidate while Managuelod is seeking for the board member post under the party of Tolentino, a Tagaytay Congressman who heads PhilCycling.

Aranas’ other bets are wushu’s Julian Camacho, who is running for treasurer, squash’s Robert Bachmann, netball’s Charlie Ho and billiards’ Robert Mananquil, who are eyeing board positions.

The former GSIS president had initially announced last week his other running mates as handball’s Steve Hontiveros (chairman), athletics’ Philip Ella Juico (first vice president) and rugby’s Ada Milby as its adoptive bet for second vice president.

Tolentino’s other candidates are triathlon’s Tom Carrasco (chairman), Al Panlilio (first VP), fencing and modern pentathlon’s Richard Gomez (second VP), gymnastics’ Cynthia Carrion (treasurer), baseball’s Chito Loyzaga (auditor) and surfing’s Raul Canlas, judo’s Dave Carter and chess’ Butch Pichay (board).