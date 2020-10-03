Lakers outmuscle undermanned Heat for 2-0 lead

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers imposed their will against a shorthanded Miami Heat side, 124-114, in Game Two of the NBA Finals on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers took advantage of the Heat, who were missing key players Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo due to injury.

Davis, in particular, was able to have his way against the Miami defense inside the paint with smaller defenders unable to stop him. He finished the game with an efficient 15-of-20 shooting and tallied 32 points and 14 rebounds.

James, for his part, chipped in with a game-high 33 points. He also had nine rebounds and nine assists, flirting with the triple-double.

Though the Heat were able to hang on for most of the game, avoiding insurmountable deficits, the Lakers were comfortable for most of the contest.

Jimmy Butler paced Miami with 25 points and 13 rebounds, while Kelly Olynyk was the second option with 24 points and nine rebounds.

The Heat will try to avoid a 0-3 hole when Game Three tips off on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).