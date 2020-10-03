Fil-Ecuadorian netter through to 3rd round of French Open

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Ecuadorian tennister Leylah Annie Fernandez advanced to the third round of the French Open after defeating Slovenian foe Polona Hercog.

Fernandez, who has Filipino roots on her mother's side, bested Hercog in three sets in the second round, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

With the match tied at one set apiece, Fernandez dominated Hercog in the third set, breaking her foe in the first, third, fifth and seventh games.

The 18-year-old proved her mettle in her emphatic victory over world No. 47 Hercog.

Last year, Fernandez ruled the girls' division of the tournament.

The Laval, Quebec-based netter will face seventh seed and two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova in the third round.

Apart from Fernandez, Filipino tennis fans can also look out for Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala, who will be competing in the juniors division of the tournament.

Eala begins her third Grand Slam tournament on Sunday, October 4.