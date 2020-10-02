Phoenix's Abueva gets pro license reinstated

MANILA, Philippines – Suspended Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva received a boost in his comeback bid as the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) acted favorably on his appeal for license reinstatement.

In its Friday board meeting, GAB ruled to “reinstate” Abueva’s Professional Basketball License subject to two conditions.

First, “The Beast” should undergo a seminar on “The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of a Professional Athlete” and sign that we will abide by it. Second, he should undergo mandatory drug testing as part of the medical requirements.

“Calvin Abueva was remorseful in what he did and was sincere enough to accept his wrongdoings and asked for an apology for his actions,” Mitra said.

Mitra likewise took notice of Abueva’s promise “not to repeat the same mistakes and set a good example to the audience especially the young fans.”

The GAB license, though, is only half of the roadblocks Abueva had to clear to be able to play again.

His mother league, the PBA, must sign off on his return from indefinite ban.

“May mga requirements pa siyang hindi tapos (He has to complete all his requirements first),” PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial told the STAR.

It remains to be seen whether Abueva can comply with all the conditions in time for the PBA resumption in Clark on October 11.

The 32-year-old forward is with Phoenix inside the Clark bubble, providing energy and competitive level in the Fuel Masters’ scrimmages.

Meanwhile, Marcial reported that all the 12 teams have received clearance to hold scrimmages after yielding negative results in their swab testing upon entry in the Clark bubble.

Alaska, Blackwater, Ginebra, NLEX, NorthPort, San Miguel Beer and Rain or Shine had their first full training yesterday at Angeles University Foundation. Magnolia, Meralco, Phoenix, Terra Firma, and TNT Tropang Giga — the early birds in the bubble — started hitting the AUF's two courts last Thursday.