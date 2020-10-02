COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Phoenix's Abueva gets pro license reinstated
Calvin Abueva of Phoenix
PBA Images
Phoenix's Abueva gets pro license reinstated
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2020 - 4:37pm

MANILA, Philippines – Suspended Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva received a boost in his comeback bid as the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) acted favorably on his appeal for license reinstatement.

In its Friday board meeting, GAB ruled to “reinstate” Abueva’s Professional Basketball License subject to two conditions.

First, “The Beast” should undergo a seminar on “The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of a Professional Athlete” and sign that we will abide by it.  Second, he should undergo mandatory drug testing as part of the medical requirements.

“Calvin Abueva was remorseful in what he did and was sincere enough to accept his wrongdoings and asked for an apology for his actions,” Mitra said.

Mitra likewise took notice of Abueva’s promise “not to repeat the same mistakes and set a good example to the audience especially the young fans.”

The GAB license, though, is only half of the roadblocks Abueva had to clear to be able to play again. 

His mother league, the PBA, must sign off on his return from indefinite ban.

“May mga requirements pa siyang hindi tapos (He has to complete all his requirements first),” PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial told the STAR.

It remains to be seen whether Abueva can comply with all the conditions in time for the PBA resumption in Clark on October 11.

The 32-year-old forward is with Phoenix inside the Clark bubble, providing energy and competitive level in the Fuel Masters’ scrimmages.

Meanwhile, Marcial reported that all the 12 teams have received clearance to hold scrimmages after yielding negative results in their swab testing upon entry in the Clark bubble.

Alaska, Blackwater, Ginebra, NLEX, NorthPort, San Miguel Beer and Rain or Shine had their first full training yesterday at Angeles University Foundation. Magnolia, Meralco, Phoenix, Terra Firma, and TNT Tropang Giga — the early birds in the bubble — started hitting the AUF's two courts last Thursday.

CALVIN ABUEVA PBA PHOENIX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miami's Spoelstra concedes Lakers 'just took control' in Game 1
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After a great start that saw the Heat leading by 13 in the first quarter, 23-10, the Los Angeles Lakers went on a scoring...
Sports
fbfb
What else is new?
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Losing the series opener in the NBA Finals is nothing new to the Miami Heat.
Sports
fbfb
Bruised Butler vows to bounce back after Lakers mauling
1 day ago
Jimmy Butler called on his battered and bruised Miami Heat teammates to toughen up after their game one mauling by the Los...
Sports
fbfb
James keeps eye on ultimate prize as Lakers win NBA Finals opener
1 day ago
LeBron James, seeking a fourth NBA title in his 10th Finals appearance, has no trouble keeping his Los Angeles Lakers' dominant...
Sports
fbfb
Report: NBA's 76ers snap up Doc Rivers
5 hours ago
Doc Rivers has reached agreement to coach the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers just three days after parting ways with the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso fights back with 70 but lays 8 adrift
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso did what she does best, coming through with an explosive windup to shoot a 70 and safely advance to the LPGA of...
Sports
fbfb
Filipina Olympian jin delays retirement, eyes Tokyo berth
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Olympian taekwondo jin Kirstie Elaine Alora is giving herself one more year before she retires.
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena's Japan debut delayed due to visa woes
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena will miss San En-Neo Phoenix’s season opener against Chiba Jets due to problems in securing his visa in...
Sports
fbfb
CHED nears completion of guidelines for collegiate training resumption
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is almost done with the guidelines for the collegiate training restart following...
Sports
fbfb
Saso staggers with 73, trails leader by nine
By Dante Navarro | 18 hours ago
Yuka Saso flourished with her long game but foundered on The Classic Golf Club’s unreceptive greens, hobbling with a...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with