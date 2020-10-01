COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Alabang Country Club suspends 2 directors, Club 515 officials for quarantine violations
Alabang Country Club suspends 2 directors, Club 515 officials for quarantine violations
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2020 - 5:53pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Alabang Country Club, Inc. board the other night slapped a 45-day suspension on two ACCI directors and six officials of the sub-group Club 515 for their roles in staging an event in violation of the government’s quarantine protocols on safety and health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It led to the suspension of the club’s golf operations following the local government’s issuance of cease and desist order based on the Philippine National Police investigation.

The ACCI convened in a special board meeting Tuesday and its decision to sanction those involved in the holding of the event was posted on the club’s Facebook page Thursday.

“We have suspended two directors of the ACCI and six officers of Club 515 for a period of 45 days, commencing after the Cease and Desist Order (CDO) is lifted, for their part in the golf tournament which had caused the CDO to have been served to ACCI,” the post said in part.

It added that those who have been found to have breached COVID-19 protocols will also be sanctioned according to ACCI guidelines.

The board also directed the eight charged to cover for the lost incomes of the caddies as well as for any penalty which may be imposed by the LGU (local government unit) and the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force).

Club 515 had earlier insisted that it held a fun golf and not a tournament (Pemcor Cup) last August 28-29 and that all participants followed strict health guidelines, including the wearing of face masks and physical distancing.

The Philippine Sports Commission, the Games and Amusements Board and the Department of Health, which form the tripartite body that created the JAO (Joint Administrative Order) group for the conduct of sports during the global health crisis, conducted the initial investigation.

This came a week after Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla likewise ordered the shutdown of Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite for the same violation. The closure, however, was lifted two days after.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miami's Spoelstra concedes Lakers 'just took control' in Game 1
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After a great start that saw the Heat leading by 13 in the first quarter, 23-10, the Los Angeles Lakers went on a scoring...
Sports
fbfb
Physical vs tactical
By Joaquin Henson | October 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The NBA Finals begin in the Lake Buena Vista bubble this morning and it’s the first time that two teams are battling for the trophy after missing the playoffs the previous year.
Sports
fbfb
Inoue to trash-talking Casimero: 'You won't be able to hit me'
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Responding to Casimero's comments after the Ormoc native's three-round demolition of Ghana's Duke Micah, Inoue rebutted Casimero's...
Sports
fbfb
Bruised Butler vows to bounce back after Lakers mauling
3 hours ago
Jimmy Butler called on his battered and bruised Miami Heat teammates to toughen up after their game one mauling by the Los...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala to compete in French Open
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The 2020 Australian Open girls' doubles champ will be headed to her second Grand Slam tournament this season, after the novel...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Lee sizzles with 64; Saso staggers with 73
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Yuka Saso flourished with her long game but foundered on The Classic Golf Club’s unreceptive greens.
Sports
fbfb
James keeps eye on ultimate prize as Lakers win NBA Finals opener
3 hours ago
LeBron James, seeking a fourth NBA title in his 10th Finals appearance, has no trouble keeping his Los Angeles Lakers' dominant...
Sports
fbfb
OJ delos Santos nears top world online karate ranking
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Drawing strength from his recent triumphs, the 30-year-old delos Santos has climbed closer to World No. 1 Eduardo Garcia of...
Sports
fbfb
PBA took pointers from NBA in developing 'bubble'
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
According to NBA Asia Managing Director Scott Levy, the PBA was able to work closely with the basketball league in figuring...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers dominate Heat in Game 1 of the Finals
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
After trailing by as much as 13 points in the opening quarter, the Lakers used huge scoring runs in the first and second quarters...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with