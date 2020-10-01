Alabang Country Club suspends 2 directors, Club 515 officials for quarantine violations

MANILA, Philippines – The Alabang Country Club, Inc. board the other night slapped a 45-day suspension on two ACCI directors and six officials of the sub-group Club 515 for their roles in staging an event in violation of the government’s quarantine protocols on safety and health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It led to the suspension of the club’s golf operations following the local government’s issuance of cease and desist order based on the Philippine National Police investigation.

The ACCI convened in a special board meeting Tuesday and its decision to sanction those involved in the holding of the event was posted on the club’s Facebook page Thursday.

“We have suspended two directors of the ACCI and six officers of Club 515 for a period of 45 days, commencing after the Cease and Desist Order (CDO) is lifted, for their part in the golf tournament which had caused the CDO to have been served to ACCI,” the post said in part.

It added that those who have been found to have breached COVID-19 protocols will also be sanctioned according to ACCI guidelines.

The board also directed the eight charged to cover for the lost incomes of the caddies as well as for any penalty which may be imposed by the LGU (local government unit) and the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force).

Club 515 had earlier insisted that it held a fun golf and not a tournament (Pemcor Cup) last August 28-29 and that all participants followed strict health guidelines, including the wearing of face masks and physical distancing.

The Philippine Sports Commission, the Games and Amusements Board and the Department of Health, which form the tripartite body that created the JAO (Joint Administrative Order) group for the conduct of sports during the global health crisis, conducted the initial investigation.

This came a week after Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla likewise ordered the shutdown of Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite for the same violation. The closure, however, was lifted two days after.