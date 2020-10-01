COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
OJ delos Santos nears top world online karate ranking
James De Los Santos
Facebook/James De Los Santos
OJ delos Santos nears top world online karate ranking
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2020 - 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino James “OJ” delos Santos is fast closing in on becoming the World No. 1 in online karate.

Drawing strength from his recent triumphs, the 30-year-old delos Santos has climbed closer to World No. 1 Eduardo Garcia of Portugal as the two were just separated by just less than 500 points from more than 4,000 a month ago.

In the recent online rankings, the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist has closed the gap to just, 8,575-8,110 and the World No. 2 could zoom the top and dislodge Garcia with a couple more tournament victories.

To achieve his goal, delos Santos will have to rule the next two events lined up for him — the Okinawa World Series and the 1st Euro Grand Prix E-Tournament — this month.

“It is just a 465-point difference and I just need to win two more tournaments to seal the deal,” said delos Santos.

Delos Santos’ recent conquest came in the Venice Cup 2020 where he beat Slovenian Nejc Sternisa to collect his 12th gold.

If he keeps it up, delos Santos could just end up nailing what he has long strived for — the World No. 1 ranking.

KARATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Physical vs tactical
By Joaquin Henson | October 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The NBA Finals begin in the Lake Buena Vista bubble this morning and it’s the first time that two teams are battling for the trophy after missing the playoffs the previous year.
Sports
fbfb
Inoue to trash-talking Casimero: 'You won't be able to hit me'
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Responding to Casimero's comments after the Ormoc native's three-round demolition of Ghana's Duke Micah, Inoue rebutted Casimero's...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine coaches divided on NBA Finals picks
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Philippine coaches are split like East and West in casting their picks for the heavy favorites Los Angeles Lakers and the...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala to compete in French Open
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The 2020 Australian Open girls' doubles champ will be headed to her second Grand Slam tournament this season, after the novel...
Sports
fbfb
Miami's Spoelstra concedes Lakers 'just took control' in Game 1
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After a great start that saw the Heat leading by 13 in the first quarter, 23-10, the Los Angeles Lakers went on a scoring...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
James keeps eye on ultimate prize as Lakers win NBA Finals opener
3 minutes ago
LeBron James, seeking a fourth NBA title in his 10th Finals appearance, has no trouble keeping his Los Angeles Lakers' dominant...
Sports
fbfb
Bruised Butler vows to bounce back after Lakers mauling
37 minutes ago
Jimmy Butler called on his battered and bruised Miami Heat teammates to toughen up after their game one mauling by the Los...
Sports
fbfb
PBA took pointers from NBA in developing 'bubble'
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
According to NBA Asia Managing Director Scott Levy, the PBA was able to work closely with the basketball league in figuring...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers dominate Heat in Game 1 of the Finals
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After trailing by as much as 13 points in the opening quarter, the Lakers used huge scoring runs in the first and second quarters...
Sports
fbfb
Djokovic 'the snake' tackles Berankis 'the spearfisher' in French Open
6 hours ago
Novak Djokovic, who was likened to a snake by his vanquished first round Roland Garros opponent, tackles spear-fishing fan...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with