OJ delos Santos nears top world online karate ranking

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino James “OJ” delos Santos is fast closing in on becoming the World No. 1 in online karate.

Drawing strength from his recent triumphs, the 30-year-old delos Santos has climbed closer to World No. 1 Eduardo Garcia of Portugal as the two were just separated by just less than 500 points from more than 4,000 a month ago.

In the recent online rankings, the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist has closed the gap to just, 8,575-8,110 and the World No. 2 could zoom the top and dislodge Garcia with a couple more tournament victories.

To achieve his goal, delos Santos will have to rule the next two events lined up for him — the Okinawa World Series and the 1st Euro Grand Prix E-Tournament — this month.

“It is just a 465-point difference and I just need to win two more tournaments to seal the deal,” said delos Santos.

Delos Santos’ recent conquest came in the Venice Cup 2020 where he beat Slovenian Nejc Sternisa to collect his 12th gold.

If he keeps it up, delos Santos could just end up nailing what he has long strived for — the World No. 1 ranking.