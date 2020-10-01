Inoue to trash-talking Casimero: 'You won't be able to hit me'

MANILA, Philippines — Undefeated Japanese boxer Naoya "Monster" Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) didn't take John Riel Casimero's (30-4, 21 KOs) shots laying down.

Responding to Casimero's comments after the Ormoc native's three-round demolition of Ghana's Duke Micah, Inoue rebutted Casimero's skills.

????????????????????????? — ???? Naoya Inoue (@naoyainoue_410) September 27, 2020

"You won't be able to hit me with such a big swing," Inoue tweeted in Japanse shortly after Casimero's victory.

Casimero didn't hold his tongue in calling out Inoue after his fight, claiming that the Japanse fighter was purposely avoiding a fight with him.

"I'm the real monster. Naoya Inoue is scared of me. You're next," said Casimero.

Casimero even continued to bring the heat on social media, continuing to taunt the Japanese fighter.

y'all know who i want next ???????????? — John Riel Casimero (@casimerojr) September 27, 2020

"y'all know who i want next," Casimero wrote.

He included a Japanse flag and a turtle in his tweet, which was a play on Inoue's "Monster" moniker.

Even MP Promotions' Sean Gibbons joined in on the taunting, responding to Inoue's tweet with a video of Casimero's winning moment against Micah.

Inoue and Casimero were supposed to lock horns in the ring in April but fell apart due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It is unclear if both fighters will meet in the ring any time soon.