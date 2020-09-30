COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Easy for Casimero to land big fights, says Gibbons
John Riel Casimero
Twitter/Showtime Boxing
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 3:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — MP Promotions head honcho Sean Gibbons believes John Casimero can land any big fish he wants.

This is due to his consistent success in the ring — including a successful title defense of his WBO bantamweight belt against Ghanian foe Duke Micah last week.

"To me right now, Casimero is the most exciting, fun bantamweight out there. It's no longer difficult," Gibbons said of finding challengers for the Ormoc native during the online Philippine Sportswriters Association weekly forum on Tuesday.

"Showtime and PBC are so excited [that] they want to know when they can get Casimero back on," he added.

Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) only needed three rounds to dispose of Micah (24-1, 19 KOs) last Saturday (Sunday, Manila) in a closed-door fght in Uncasville, Connecticut.

This bout in place of his supposed unification bout with WBF and IBF champ Naoya "Monster" Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs).

While a fight with Inoue is Casimero's top priority, the WBO titllist is simply ready to take on any of the big names in the division.

"Nakahanda ako sa lahat ng laban. Basta ang dream ko ay mapunta sa akin yung apat na belts — unification," he said.

Those Casimero also has his eye on are Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba and WBC bantamweight title holder Luis Nery of Mexico.

Even former UFC champ Conor McGregor is not out of the question, according to Casimero.

"Give me McGregor. I will fight him at 140 (lbs)," Casimero said.

The triumphant boxer is set to come home to his family in Ormoc City by the second week of October.

