COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Fiery start up in Japan Womenâ€™s Open
Yuka Saso
Released
Fiery start up in Japan Women’s Open
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 12:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – Explosive would best describe the featured threesome of Yuka Saso, Sakura Koiwai and Ayaka Furue in Thursday’s start of the LPGA of Japan Tour second major championship — the Japan Women’s Open at The Classic Golf Club in Fukuoka Prefecture.

For one, they’re winners of four of JLPGA’s first six legs with rookie Saso, 19, nailing two. They occupy the top three spots in the current list of records that includes average stroke, birdie, per break rate, par save rate and average number of putts, among others. And they’re young and full of promise.

Sure a slew of seasoned campaigners are all going flat out to fuel their respective drive for the premier crown after the Japan Ladies Professional Golf Championship won by Saki Nagamine, including LPGA Tour stalwarts Momoko Ueda and Mamiko Higa.

Put in 16-time JLPGA winner Ai Suzuki, Earth Mondahmin Cup winner Ayaka Watanabe, former Japan Open titlists Mika Miyazato and Teresa Lu, and Eri Okayama, runner-up to LPGA-based Nasa Hataoka last year, and things just couldn’t get any exciting for those wanting to see who gets to wrest control early or who gets to pull off a last-minute charge that has marked a number of big-time championships.

Or Sunday’s winner could come from the lesser-light ranks in the 120-player cast.

That what makes the Y112.5 million event doubly interesting with the par-72 6761-yard The Classic Golf Club tipped to provide a true test of golf with its length, up-and-down terrain, thick roughs, hazards and bunkers that come into play in most holes and a sleek putting surface as its last line of defense.

The ICTSI-backed Saso, coming off her maiden triumph at NEC Karuizawa in Nagano, actually bested the 22-year-old Koiwai in their final round duel in the Nitori Ladies in Hokkaido last August but the latter redeemed herself by ruling the next tournament, the Golf5 Ladies in Gifu Prefecture, beating Furue and Watanabe by six.

The 20-year-old Furue, meanwhile, struck back in the last JLPGA event, the Descente Tokai Classic in Aichi Prefecture where she edged Hiroko Higashi in sudden death.

Nagamine, meanwhile, snared the Japan Ladies Pro Golf crown in Okayama for her first major with Saso, in the hunt in the first three days, cracking when it mattered most and limping with a closing 76. She ended up tied for 13th before rallying to finish joint eighth at Descante Tokai Classic before the tour took a much-deserved break.

Saso, Koiwai and Furue start at 11:19 a.m. on No. 1 while Nagamine launches her drive for a second straight major at 7:09 a.m. with Suzuki and Asuka Kashiwabara on No. 10.

Other top pairings include Watanabe, Ueda and Serena Aoki at 7:45 a.m. on No. 10; Higa, Erika Hara and Mao Saigo at 8:03 a.m., also at the backside; Miyazato, Suzuhide Matsuda and Arakaki Hina at 12:22 p.m. on No. 10; and Lu, Okayama and Erica Kikuchi at 8:12 a.m., also on No. 10.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Time for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to get his due
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
Erik Spoelstra should always be in the conversation as a top-caliber coach and one who gets the job done with all sorts of...
Sports
fbfb
Butler finally at home as Heat prepare title tilt
1 day ago
Jimmy Butler's journey to the NBA Finals began when he was thrown out of home by his mother as a teenager.
Sports
fbfb
Doc Rivers out as Clippers coach
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Rivers-coached Clippers met an early demise in this year's NBA playoffs,  squandering a 3-1 lead against the Denver...
Sports
fbfb
Remembering Erik Spoelstra's journey with the Miami Heat
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With the amount of success that the 49-year-old has enjoyed in his career, it is difficult to think that he had started in...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine boxing returns in Cebu 'bubble'
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Omega Sports will hold the Philippines' first-ever "bubble" boxing card on October 7, featuring local fighters inside the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
OJ delos Santos still on a roll, scoops up 12th karate gold
By Joey Villar | 38 minutes ago
World No. 2 Filipino karateka James “OJ” delos Santos continued his ascent to the top after he copped his 12th...
Sports
fbfb
Fiery start up in Japan Women’s Open
By Dante Navarro | 52 minutes ago
Explosive would best describe the featured threesome of Yuka Saso, Sakura Koiwai and Ayaka Furue in Thursday’s start...
Sports
fbfb
Nadal, Serena on guard at French Open as Halep plays compatriot
57 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal looks to build on a promising start to his quest to match Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam titles at the French...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron says 'bubble' season the toughest challenge of career
1 hour ago
LeBron James says leading the Los Angeles Lakers into the NBA Finals after nearly three months inside the league's "bubble"...
Sports
fbfb
No high-fives, please
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 30, 2020 - 12:00am
It’ll be a whole new ball game when the PBA’s 45th season restarts in the Clark bubble on Oct. 11.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with