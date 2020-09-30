Philippine boxing returns in Cebu 'bubble'

MANILA, Philippines — Boxing is set to make a return in the Philippines in October, with its own "bubble" format in the works.

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, sports in a "bubble" has been the new normal, with Cebu-based Omega Sports Promotions following suit.

Omega Sports will hold the Philippines' first-ever "bubble" boxing card on October 7, featuring local fighters inside the International Pharmaceuticals Inc. compound in Mandaue City, Cebu.

This was Omega Sports Promotions chief Jerome Calatrava's announcement during the Philippine Sportswriters Association online forum on Tuesday.

"We are honored and privileged to be holding this historic boxing card in Cebu. It is a challenge but we are looking forward," Caltrava said.

Sanctioned by the Games and Amusements Board, the Cebu fight card is the first to be held nationwide since the health crisis began.

Omega's Ronnie Vecilles and Baguio's Junel Lacar will collide in a 10-round light flyweight fight, while stablemate Christian Araneta will take on Richard Rosales of Bohol also in a 10-round light flyweight bout.

Penitente Apolinar will also see action against Cagayan de Oro's Jetro Pabustan in a featherweight bout in the third 10-rounder, while stable partner Carlo Bacaro tangles with fellow Cebuano Jeffrey Stella in a light welterweight encounter set for six rounds.

"All the boxers are excited and itching to fight. The excitement cannot be described, including the opponents of our boxers," Caltrava said.

To ensure the safety of the boxers and the success of the events, all boxers and personnel involved in the fight card have already undergone rapid tests and have moved to live within the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

They will also undergo swab testing two days before the date of the bouts.

"We will have about 50 people involved, including the boxers, crew, and the one referee we hired for the event that will be held in closed doors with GAB officials watching," the Omega Sports Promotions head honcho said.

The fights will then be aired on the promotion's Facebook page on a delayed basis.

"We in Omega Sports Promotions are passionate about the sport and would want to give our pro boxers a lift so we can hopefully produce world boxing champions and contenders once again in the future," Caltrava said.