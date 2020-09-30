Doc Rivers out as Clippers coach

MANILA, Philippines — After an early playoff exit, longtime tactician Doc Rivers has stepped down as head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

First reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rivers had two years left in his contract when the organization announced it would part ways with him.

Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer called the separation a "mutual decision", per ESPN reports.

The Rivers-coached Clippers met an early demise in this year's NBA playoffs, squandering a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

This despite having the services of All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in what were considered "NBA-altering" moves.

Ballmer released a statement on Rivers' departure from the franchise on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

“I am immeasurably grateful to Doc for his commitment and contributions to the Clippers and the city of Los Angeles.” pic.twitter.com/led1RZBuCn — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 29, 2020

"Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times... He won a heck of a lot games and laid a foundation for this franchise," said Ballmer.

Rivers also released a statement, expressing his gratitude to the franchise an its fans.

"Thank you Clipper Nation for allowing me to be your coach and for all your support in helping make this a winning franchise," said Rivers.

The tactician lamented not being able to reach all his goals with the Clippers, particularly giving the franchise a championship.

But Rivers has optimistic views for the organization he mentored for seven years.

"Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support," he said.

In his seven seasons with the Clippers, Rivers went 356-208 in regular season games — the fifth-best record in the NBA, and the best by any team without a conference finals appearance.

With Rivers' departure from the Clippers, there are now six current head coaching vacancies.

The Houston Rockets, the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans round up the rest of the teams without a head coach at the moment.