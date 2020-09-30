COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Doc Rivers out as Clippers coach
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 3: Head Coach Doc Rivers of the LA Clippers looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets during Game One of the Western Conference SemiFinals of the NBA Playoffs on September 3, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.
ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Doc Rivers out as Clippers coach
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 9:13am

MANILA, Philippines — After an early playoff exit, longtime tactician Doc Rivers has stepped down as head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

First reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rivers had two years left in his contract when the organization announced it would part ways with him.

Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer called the separation a "mutual decision", per ESPN reports.

The Rivers-coached Clippers met an early demise in this year's NBA playoffs,  squandering a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

This despite having the services of All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in what were considered "NBA-altering" moves.

Ballmer released a statement on Rivers' departure from the franchise on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

"Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times... He won a heck of a lot games and laid a foundation for this franchise," said Ballmer.

Rivers also released a statement, expressing his gratitude to the franchise an its fans.

"Thank you Clipper Nation for allowing me to be your coach and for all your support in helping make this a winning franchise," said Rivers.

The tactician lamented not being able to reach all his goals with the Clippers, particularly giving the franchise a championship.

But Rivers has optimistic views for the organization he mentored for seven years.

"Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support," he said.

In his seven seasons with the Clippers, Rivers went 356-208 in regular season games — the fifth-best record in the NBA, and the best by any team without a conference finals appearance.

With Rivers' departure from the Clippers, there are now six current head coaching vacancies.

The Houston Rockets, the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans round up the rest of the teams without a head coach at the moment.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Time for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to get his due
By Rick Olivares | 19 hours ago
Erik Spoelstra should always be in the conversation as a top-caliber coach and one who gets the job done with all sorts of...
Sports
fbfb
Butler finally at home as Heat prepare title tilt
22 hours ago
Jimmy Butler's journey to the NBA Finals began when he was thrown out of home by his mother as a teenager.
Sports
fbfb
Donovan named new Chicago Bulls head coach
6 days ago
The Chicago Bulls named Billy Donovan as the team's new head coach on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), replacing Jim Boylen,...
Sports
fbfb
Doc Rivers out as Clippers coach
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Rivers-coached Clippers met an early demise in this year's NBA playoffs,  squandering a 3-1 lead against the Denver...
Sports
fbfb
No high-fives, please
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 30, 2020 - 12:00am
It’ll be a whole new ball game when the PBA’s 45th season restarts in the Clark bubble on Oct. 11.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Philippine boxing returns in Cebu 'bubble'
By Luisa Morales | 13 minutes ago
Omega Sports will hold the Philippines' first-ever "bubble" boxing card on October 7, featuring local fighters inside the...
Sports
fbfb
Behind the screen: Sexual harassment hounds Philippine esports scene
By Michelle Lojo | 32 minutes ago
The Philippine esports community has been voicing out their support for women gamers, promoting a safe gaming environment...
Sports
fbfb
Nadal, Williams warm up
10 hours ago
Rafael Nadal began his pursuit of a record-tying 20th men’s Grand Slam title with a straight-sets victory at the French...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tourney finds streaming partner
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League has teamed up with TM as it stages the President’s Cup tentatively set next month...
Sports
fbfb
Filipina kid sets new running record 
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
A granddaughter of a former Filipino Asian Gamer has broken the world record in the 5,000-meter run for 11-year-olds.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with