NBA League Pass for live 2020 playoffs now available on GCash
Basketball fanatics and Globe customers can make their game-winning play by subscribing to NBA League Pass with Globe and GCash.
Photo from www.globe.com.ph
(Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — After the successful season restart, the highly anticipated NBA Playoffs is officially underway with 16 teams squaring off in Orlando for the coveted championship. Whichever team you are rooting for, never miss a game. 

Watch the action in real-time with NBA League Pass!

Basketball fanatics and Globe customers can make their game-winning play by subscribing to NBA League Pass with Globe and GCash.

Subscribers can access NBA League Pass by registering through mobile prepaid load or postpaid line, or by purchasing subscription vouchers via the GCash app.

“Love for basketball is undeniably ingrained in Filipinos so we want to provide them with a convenient and affordable way to watch the NBA Playoff games live and from legitimate sources through NBA League Pass,” said Jil Bausa-Go, vice president of Globe for Get Entertained Tribe.

GCash customers may choose from two variants: NBA85 for the 3-Game Choice package or NBA485 for one-month access to NBA League Pass.

To subscribe, fans can access the Buy Load feature in the GCash app, select their preferred package under the PayTV section and then confirm payment—it’s that simple.

“GCash is constantly expanding our services for the convenience and satisfaction of the customers. To support their passion for sports, we included NBA League Pass to our Buy Load services. In fact, more surprises are in store for our customers in the next few months,” said Jong Layug, vice president for Online Payments of GCash.

Watch the games live and see your favorite Eastern and Western Conference teams battle it out in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Subscribe to Globe NBA League Pass today.

 

To know more about this story, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/apps-content/nba-league-pass.html.

