COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tourney finds streaming partner
Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 is home to the country's top 3x3 players like Joshua Munzon (R) and Alvin Pasaol
Chooks-to-Go
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tourney finds streaming partner
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2020 - 6:08pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League has teamed up with TM as it stages the President’s Cup tentatively set next month at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

As sponsor, TM will stream online games of the upcoming 12-team league, which reset its semi-bubble format to a full bubble for it to get a license from government for the resumption of its games.

"We are glad to have a partner in TM that shares the same vision as ours — to help bring the Filipino athlete to the global stage," said league owner Ronald Mascarin?as.

The tournament is being done to help the country’s preparation for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament slated next year in Austria.

Half of that OQT-bound team are Chooks-to-Go products Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, who will suit up for Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks alongside Santi Santillan and Troy Rike.

Their OQT teammates, Mo Tautuaa and CJ Perez, cannot join since they’re with their PBA mother teams set to compete in the Clark Bubble also next month.

Other teams seeing action in the conference are Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod-Masters Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, Porac Big Boss Cement Green Gorillas, Bicol 3x3 Pro, Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, Sarangani Marlins, Pagadian City Rocky Sports Valientes and Petra Cement.

CHOOKS-TO-GO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Time for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to get his due
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Erik Spoelstra should always be in the conversation as a top-caliber coach and one who gets the job done with all sorts of...
Sports
fbfb
Beyond the bubble
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The NBA is ending its season soon with the Finals between the LA Lakers and Miami starting Thursday morning (Manila time) while the PBA is reopening its 45th campaign in Clark on Oct. 11.
Sports
fbfb
The opportunity for LeBron and the Lakers
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the NBA Finals. And is there anyone who doesn’t think they will not annex their 17th...
Sports
fbfb
Butler finally at home as Heat prepare title tilt
7 hours ago
Jimmy Butler's journey to the NBA Finals began when he was thrown out of home by his mother as a teenager.
Sports
fbfb
Filipina kid sets new running record 
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
A granddaughter of a former Filipino Asian Gamer has broken the world record in the 5,000-meter run for 11-year-olds.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Refreshed Saso eager to launch 2nd major drive
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Back to what she loves doing best, Yuka Saso sets out for the rich Japan Women’s Open.
Sports
fbfb
Almost perfect Djokovic ready for French Open bow
7 hours ago
Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a second French Open title and 18th Grand Slam title on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time),...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers, Heat prepare for battle as NBA odyssey reaches climax
7 hours ago
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers begin the final challenge in their bid to return to the summit of basketball on Wednesday...
Sports
fbfb
SMB coach: It’s going to be fun
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Locked-in and ready to answer the opening buzzer.
Sports
fbfb
Alabang golf operations off
By Dante Navarro | 19 hours ago
Muntinlupa Mayor Jaime Fresnedi yesterday issued a cease and desist order to the Alabang Country Club, ordering the posh club...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with