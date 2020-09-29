Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tourney finds streaming partner

MANILA, Philippines – The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League has teamed up with TM as it stages the President’s Cup tentatively set next month at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

As sponsor, TM will stream online games of the upcoming 12-team league, which reset its semi-bubble format to a full bubble for it to get a license from government for the resumption of its games.

"We are glad to have a partner in TM that shares the same vision as ours — to help bring the Filipino athlete to the global stage," said league owner Ronald Mascarin?as.

The tournament is being done to help the country’s preparation for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament slated next year in Austria.

Half of that OQT-bound team are Chooks-to-Go products Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, who will suit up for Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks alongside Santi Santillan and Troy Rike.

Their OQT teammates, Mo Tautuaa and CJ Perez, cannot join since they’re with their PBA mother teams set to compete in the Clark Bubble also next month.

Other teams seeing action in the conference are Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod-Masters Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, Porac Big Boss Cement Green Gorillas, Bicol 3x3 Pro, Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, Sarangani Marlins, Pagadian City Rocky Sports Valientes and Petra Cement.