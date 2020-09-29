COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Filipina kid sets new running record 
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2020 - 2:28pm

MANILA, Philippines – A granddaughter of a former Filipino Asian Gamer has broken the world record in the 5,000-meter run for 11-year-olds.

Mia Guillergan, now residing and representing Australia but whose grandpa Robert Guillergan represented the Philippines in the 4x400m relay in the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games, has set a new mark in the event for her age bracket by clocking 17 minutes and 41.03 seconds.

As per Pinoy Athletics, Guillergan, who was born June 30, 2009, eclipsed the old mark of 17:59:00 set by American Kathy Kiernan 33 years ago.

The performance was more impressive because it was faster than the time Filipina runner Joida Gagnao clocked (17:52.16) in copping the bronze medal in last year’s Southeast Asian Games in Capas, Tarlac.

And she did the feat against older and taller foes in the weekly Manly Warringah Little Athletics in New South Wales, Australia last Saturday, or the same day her mom Anabel celebrated her birthday.

Interestingly, Anabel hails from Oton, Iloilo where national coach Sean Guevarra is also from.

But whether or not she will decide to represent the Philippines in the future will remain a question.

One thing’s for sure, she made the country proud.

