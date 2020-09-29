COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Refreshed Saso eager to launch 2nd major drive
Yuka Saso
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2020 - 2:10pm

MANILA, Philippines – Back to what she loves doing best, Yuka Saso sets out for the rich Japan Women’s Open, seeking not only to better her joint 13th place effort in her LPGA of Japan Tour major debut in Okayama but also go all the way for the championship and a third career victory.

The Y112.5 million event unwraps Thursday at The Classic Golf Club in Fukuoka with the elite field, led by money race and scoring leader and Player of the Year frontrunner Saso, ready and eager to slug it out coming off a much-deserved break following a grueling five-tournament, six-week city-hopping campaign in the lucrative circuit.

Saso, 19, used the respite to reconnect with her siblings in Tokyo, injecting precious time to hone and toughen up her short game on the side, including putting that has hampered her performances in the last three tournaments following back-to-back title romps in the NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies.

Her long game will again be her main weapon, her recent winning of the driving honors (270 yards) in the Descante Classic expected to further instill fear on the field that has marveled over her immense power.

And she does it with eerie regularity and great accuracy rarely seen from a rookie campaigner.

“I just love playing golf. I really enjoy it,” said Saso, who braces for an explosive duel with Golf5 Ladies runaway winner Sakura Koiwai and Descente Ladies champion Ayaka Furue in the featured flight at 11:19 a.m. on No. 1.

There are also the likes of multi-titled Ai Suzuki and LPGA Tour campaigners Momoko Ueda and Mamiko Higa, Earth Mondahmin Cup winner Ayaka Watanabe to contend with, along with Eri Okayama, who finished runner-up to LPGA-based Nasa Hataoka here last year, Saki Nagamine, winner of this year’s first major, the Japan Ladies Professional Championship, along with former champions Mika Miyazato and Teresa Lu.

But Saso is no stranger to pressure. Way behind heading to the last hole, she closed out with an eagle and snatched the individual gold and powered the Philippines to the championship in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. She also rallied to finish joint third in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur last year and charged back to nail her maiden JLPGA crown in NEC Karuizawa before dominating the field in NItori Ladies.

“I think pressure is something that everyone feels,” added the Fil-Japanese, tipped to lead the assault on the 6761-yard layout in Fukuoka Prefecture, which is hosting the event for only the second time in 33 years.

With eight legs left in the pandemic-shortened season, Saso is out to preserve her hold of the top spot in the Mercedes ranking (Player of the Year derby) and the money list with solid finishes, starting in this week’s blue-ribbon event, in an attempt to spike her impressive rookie campaign in the region’s premier ladies tour.

Aside from the Japan Ladies Professional Championship and the Japan Women's Open Golf Championship, the other JLPGA majors are the TOTO Japan Classic on Nov. 6-8 in Ibaraki and the JLPGA Tour Championship on November 26-29 in Miyazaki.

Saso currently paces the Mercedes ranking with 687.35 points with Koiwai in second (544) and Nagamine in third with 507.25 points. The Fil-Japanese is also way ahead in the money race with Y63.964 million in earnings with Watanabe banking Y52.228 million for second and Nagamine in third again with Y45.184 million.

GOLF YUKA SASO
