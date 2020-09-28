COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Fresnedi orders closure of Alabang golf club; Sherwood reopens
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - September 28, 2020 - 8:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – Muntinlupa Mayor Jaime Fresnedi on Monday issued a cease-and-desist order to the Alabang Country Club, ordering the posh club to immediately suspend its golf operations for violation of government’s quarantine protocols on safety and health last month.

This developed as Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla issued a separate Executive Order, allowing Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite to resume operations after ordering its closure for the same violation last week.

"The management of SHGC undertook to implement preventive measures to avoid the recurrence of similar incidents and appealed for the reconsideration of the closure order, in consideration of their employees who depend on their employment of the golf club for their income." according to EO No. 34 – Series 2020.

The lifting of SHGC closure takes effect Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Carla Maramara, general manager of the ACC, received the order signed by City Administrator Allan Cachuela in behalf of Mayor Fresnedi. The ACC allowed Club 515 to host the 14th PEMCOR Cup last August 29.

Attached with the cease-and-desist order was a directive from DILG Secretary Eduardo Año for Mayor Fresnedi to effect the suspension of golf course operations based on the Philippine National Police investigation.

“The City of Muntinlupa hereby orders you to immediately stop the operations of the golf course upon receipt of this letter, together with the cease and desist order issued by the Business Permits and Licensing Office, subject to the conclusion of the investigation being conducted on the matter,” according to the advisory.


It added that all golf activities are suspended effective immediately until further notice.

The rest of club facilities allowed to operate under GCQ (general community quarantine), however, will remain open.

Club 515 had earlier insisted that it held a fun golf and not a tournament and that all participants followed strict health guidelines, including the wearing of face masks and physical distancing.

The Philippine Sports Commission, the Games and Amusements Board and the Department of Health, which form the tripartite body that created the JAO (Joint Administrative Order) group for the conduct of sports during the global health crisis, conducted the initial investigation.

