Ganuelas-Rosser opts out of SMB's PBA 'bubble' campaign
Matt Ganuelas-Rosser of San Miguel
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - September 28, 2020 - 8:06pm

MANILA, Philippines – Matt Ganuelas-Rosser won’t be joining San Miguel Beer in its title retention drive in the PBA’s bubble restart in Clark.

The 6-foot-4 Rosser has opted out of the tournament resumption due to family matters, becoming the third player to do so after NLEX duo Larry Fonacier and Cyrus Baguio.

“He’s concerned for his family in the US especially with the situation in their place in California so he wrote management that he’s opting out of the bubble,” a source said.

Rosser had left for the US while league activity was on hold and wasn’t able to join the Beermen anymore when the individual workouts were allowed last month.

The absence of Rosser added to the hole the defending champions will have to plug in as they face their challengers in the All-Filipino reopening.

The Beermen’s top gun, six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, is sitting this one out as he continues his recovery program following the shin injury he sustained last February.

Mo Tautuaa, Fajardo’s chief backup, and veterans Arwind Santos, Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross, as well as shooter Terrence Romeo are expected to step up in SMB's chase for No. 6 in the bubble.

The San Miguel delegation is scheduled to leave for Clark Tuesday afternoon after completing the mandatory five-day home quarantine before departure.

